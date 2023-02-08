Missouri Chief Justice Paul Wilson asked state lawmakers Wednesday to pass Governor Mike Parson's recommended cost-of-living adjustment for the fiscal year 2023 supplemental budget.

During Wilson's State of the Judiciary address Wednesday morning in the Missouri House chamber, he said the COLA will "help make sure the ground these employees gained in recent years isn't lost to inflation."

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • State Government reporter, spring 2023. Reach me at samanthadietel@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you