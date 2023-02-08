Missouri Chief Justice Paul Wilson asked state lawmakers Wednesday to pass Governor Mike Parson's recommended cost-of-living adjustment for the fiscal year 2023 supplemental budget.
During Wilson's State of the Judiciary address Wednesday morning in the Missouri House chamber, he said the COLA will "help make sure the ground these employees gained in recent years isn't lost to inflation."
Wilson also asked legislators to fund the overtime court clerks are working in order to meet the new obligations created by the recent passage of Amendment 3, which allows for expungement of many marijuana offenses.
Wilson also said the $7 court automation filing fee is up for renewal. He said the fee has never been raised since this statute was first enacted in 1994.
"I urge you — actually I'm begging you — to renew it this session," Wilson said.
Last year, Wilson spoke to legislators about violence and threats that judges face every day. On Wednesday, Wilson said legislators will look at several bills designed to protect judges' private information this session.
"I urge you to give them your most careful consideration," Wilson said.
When responding to defendants with mental health issues and substance abuses, treatment courts can help, but they can't solve every problem, Wilson said.
He said the Missouri Justice Reinvestment Initiative recommends that legislators "strengthen efforts to bring competency restoration services to the defendants where they are." This includes the use of mobile medication and case management teams, as well as "empowering local behavioral health clinicians," he said.
Wilson also emphasized the importance of the rule of law and later encouraged lawmakers to use judges as resources when making decisions about legislation.
"I'm asking for your help in preserving and promoting the people's trust in the rule of law and their judicial system," Wilson said.
Wilson recognized Missouri Supreme Court judges Patricia Breckenridge and George W. Draper III, who will both be retiring this fall.
"Remember how incredibly precious that opportunity to serve is," he said at the end of his speech, "and how fleeting it is."