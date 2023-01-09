JEFFERSON CITY — Amid partisan wrangling on a host of other issues, Missouri policymakers appear on track to pump more resources into child care programs this year.

As the Republican-controlled state Legislature returned to action this week, leaders on both sides of the aisle signaled they support efforts to boost the industry via higher pay for child care workers and other incentives, including possibly giving property tax breaks to child care facilities.

