JEFFERSON CITY — A House committee hearing on police reform drew passionate testimony Monday from both police and victims of violence.
A college athlete who was pulled over and arrested in a case of mistaken identity.
A woman at a protest who was placed in a chokehold and almost passed out.
Another woman whose dog was shot in a SWAT raid over an unpaid utility bill.
“I think we can all agree that we need some kind of reform to rebuild trust,” said Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, chair of the Special Committee on Criminal Justice.
The committee discussed police use of chokeholds, no-knock warrants and officers having sexual relations with those in their custody.
Dogan said, over the summer, he and other members of the committee had discussed these issues with police and activist groups, in the hopes of building some consensus on positive reforms.
When discussing chokeholds, Kevin Merritt, executive director of the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association, emphasized that people need to understand the difference between different types of restraints.
He objected to the term “chokehold” being used to describe vascular restraints, which slow blood flow to the brain. He said these restraints are much safer than true chokeholds, or respiratory restraints, which block one’s ability to breathe.
“We agree in law enforcement that (respiratory restraints) should be reserved for deadly force scenarios,” Merritt said.
However, and to the objection of many members of the committee, Merritt did not support the idea of new state laws mandating respiratory restraints only be used when an officer is permitted to use deadly force. He said that decision should be up to local law enforcement agencies.
When asked about the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Merritt said that was not an example of a vascular restraint.
“Mr. Floyd did not have a vascular neck restraint applied to him, so we’re talking about something different,” Merritt said.
Rep. Wiley Price, D-St. Louis, pushed Merritt on whether vascular restraints were truly safe. Price referenced his own experience with mixed martial arts, where a vascular neck restraint is often referred to as a “triangle choke.” Price said he was taught, when learning the technique, that it was dangerous and that you had to be very careful how long you held the restraint.
Merritt contended there was no evidence of a vascular restraint causing injury during any of his training sessions on the technique. Additionally, Merritt said he knew of no cases in Missouri where the vascular restraint had lead to significant bodily harm, when it was conducted properly.
Price then pushed back about what might happen if a restraint was not conducted properly, asking Merritt if there was any chance it could lead to death or long-term harm. Merritt conceded that it is possible. He said a vascular restraint, like any method of force, conducted improperly could have “disastrous consequences.”
“That was a long walk,” Price said.
Kemp Shoun, executive director of the Missouri State Troopers Association, cautioned similar restraint in banning certain techniques, though he said training and educating the public about what is safe is vital.
“I hate to see a tool thrown out of the toolbox that might be useful,” Shoun said. “It needs to be trained properly and used properly.”
Shoun also said police departments need to hold their officers accountable when misconduct does occur.
“You should be training to the best of your ability and holding your employees accountable to the best of your ability,” Shoun said.
Rep. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, is the ranking member on the committee. Roberts asked Shoun if he would support a statewide registry for police misconduct. This would be an attempt to end “community hopping,” where police officers who have been forced out of one department for misconduct go to a different department in a nearby community.
“I don’t think good law enforcement should have any issues with tracking bad law enforcement,” Shoun said.
Before leaving, Shoun touched on the other two issues at hand.
For no-knock warrants, like the kind used when Louisville Police killed Breonna Taylor, Shoun said those types of warrants should be rare and should have a very high standard.
“I just think it should be a rarity that needs to be highly justified,” Shoun said.
Shoun also said the focus on on-duty sexual acts does not go far enough to root out the problem. He said officers should be barred from gaining sexual favors from anyone they have influence over, regardless of whether they are actively on- or off-duty.
A number of Missourians called into the hearing to give testimony about their experiences with police brutality and misconduct.
One person to testify was Angela Zurich, who had her home raided by St. Louis County police serving a no-knock warrant. The only reason for the raid, Zorich said, was that she had not paid her gas bill. During the raid, her dog was shot and killed by police.
“I will never call the police for anything again,” Zorich said, underscoring the distrust between police and their communities, which was a concern of many of the committee.
Zorich ultimately settled with the county for $750,000, though she said the trauma from the event remains.
The law enforcement members who testified left before all members of the public spoke, disappointing some lawmakers.
Rep. Tony Lovasco, R-O’Fallon, joined Price in voicing his frustration that the members of law enforcement did not hear the emotional testimony from Zorich and others. Lawmakers were trying to bring people together for “a meeting of the minds,” he said, and that can’t happen when one side leaves before the conversation is over.
Lovasco used his closing statement as a plea to incoming speaker Rep. Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold. The committee, being a “special” committee, would need to be reauthorized by Vescovo to continue its work.
“If anyone is listening from the speaker’s office, I would encourage incoming speaker Vescovo to keep us around,” Lovasco said.
Dogan echoed Lovasco’s sentiments. He said he has been working on criminal justice and police reform in the legislature for six years and that the special committee has made real bipartisan progress. He also cautioned what would happen if these issues were not addressed.
“If we don’t, God help us because we can’t keep doing this,” Dogan said. “We can’t have another Ferguson. We can’t be another Kenosha, Wisconsin.”