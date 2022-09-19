Residents of mid-Missouri joined in the United Kingdom's mourning of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, in tandem with the state funeral held in London.
America's National Churchill Museum at Westminster College in Fulton held a ceremony of remembrance for the queen. The queen died Sept. 8 after ruling the United Kingdom for 70 years. She was 96.
The ceremony took place in a historic, 800-year-old church, St. Mary the Virgin, Aldermanbury, which was moved to Fulton from London stone by stone in the 1960s. It moved in honor of the 20th anniversary of Winston Churchill's famous speech, "Sinews of Peace," at Westminster College in 1946. The museum is located underneath the church, with exhibits showcasing the life and legacy of Winston Churchill.
A new exhibit, "A Royal Legacy at America's National Churchill Museum," includes signed photographs of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, and a selection of items owned or used by British royals.
Timothy Riley, the museum's chief curator, led the 30-minute service, which was available in person and online. He detailed the queen's connection to the church and museum through Churchill, despite never visiting it herself.
"This morning, as we gather to remember and recall the life and legacy of Her Majesty, we do so in a time-honored ceremony, and in a place that has had its share of history, pageantry and pomp," Riley said.
During the service, the museum's Lord Mayor Sword, gifted with the directive that it should only be used on special ceremonial occasions, was paraded in and hung on a stand. Riley explained it was in reference to the Lord Mayor Pearl Sword that is offered to the monarch to touch when they enter London on an official state visit. It also refers back to an age-old tradition of men surrendering arms in front of the church so no fighting would break out during a service.
Several students from Westminster College came forward to read quotes and excerpts from Churchill in reference to the queen, and one student read an original poem he wrote.
Nancy Tucker Cleveland, from Friends of America's National Churchill Museum, reflected on the time she traveled to Britain with her grandmother to watch Queen Elizabeth II's coronation as a young girl.
"The coronation coach was the most gorgeous thing I've ever seen," Tucker Cleveland said.
She encouraged people to see it when they visit London, or to at least check out the small replica of it at the Churchill Museum.
After singing "God Save the King" — no longer "God Save the Queen" upon the queen's death — Riley returned to the podium, where he spoke about Queen Elizabeth II and Winston Churchill's respect for one another.
"The admiration and affection for Churchill linked her and the royal family to this special place," Riley said, pointing toward Churchill's endorsement of the proposal to move the church to Fulton as a symbol of peace.
For the closing of the brief ceremony, the church's bell rang out at Westminster College for one minute in memory of the queen, reflecting how only a few hours before, the bells at Westminster Abbey in London tolled once every minute for 96 minutes, one for each year of the queen's life.