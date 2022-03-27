JEFFERSON CITY — A proposed tutoring program for K-12 students has been revived after being axed in the Missouri Senate.
The Close The Gap Program was included by the House in an emergency supplemental spending bill, HB 3014, but the program was cut by the Senate after critics said it lacked detail.
The House had slated the program for $75 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds. The idea was to provide grants of up to $1,500 for summer camps, tutoring and other after-school enrichment activities.
The first portion of the money would go to students who applied and lived in households below 185% of the federal poverty level. The money left over from that would be divided among the remaining applicants.
The program faced backlash from Democrats in the House because it was vague and mandated the use of an unnamed third-party vendor. It was taken out of the final bill by the Senate.
Gov. Mike Parson then proposed an amendment to another midyear spending bill, HB 3015, that would provide $20 million for the Close The Gap Program and $20 million for a summer learning program designed to improve learning loss by tutoring, summer school or other after-school programs. This money would be allocated for fiscal year 2022, which ends on June 30.
House Budget Committee Chairman Cody Smith, R-Carthage, has championed the program.
He said the governor is signaling that he backs the outlay for the current fiscal year, and the question is whether legislators want to continue to fund the efforts in fiscal year 2023, which begins in July.
“My intention would be to set aside $75 million to spend in that way over the course of however many fiscal years it might take to spend it, within the allowable guidelines of the ARPA legislation,” Smith said.
Rep. Maggie Nurrenbern, D-Kansas City, voiced her concerns about a third-party vendor being in charge of distributing the funds.
“If a third-party vendor is to administer this, there needs to be some limits on how much they can, essentially, charge the state in overhead. I think it should be no more than 5%,” Nurrenbern said.
The provision requiring a vendor has been changed to allow the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education to distribute the funds if they choose to, Smith said.
Smith said DESE may contract another company to handle the funds because officials have told him they do not have the time or resources to do it themselves.
“It was never an intention to carve them out, but to kind of craft the best way to effectively deliver the resources to the families in need,” Smith said.
Nurrenbern is also concerned that too many families will apply and that there will be limited resources for them.
She said families could sign up for summer camps or contract with a tutor and be expecting a reimbursement of $1,500. However, if many families apply and there is a finite amount of funds, she believes not everyone will get what they are expecting.
The name of the program is also a point of contention.
“What we have today, it’s not an achievement gap. It’s an access gap. That’s what this is for: to provide better access to learning opportunities, and that, I will support every day,” Nurrenbern said.
Nurrenbern would also like to see more details, such as what the application window is.
“I just want to see some of the details ironed out, and I haven’t seen any of that yet,” Nurrenbern said.
Smith said he expects the bill to be considered by the budget committee next week. Once out of committee, the bill will go to the House floor.