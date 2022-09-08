Whether there were enough valid signatures to put a petition legalizing recreational marijuana on the November ballot was at the center of trial proceedings Thursday in Cole County Circuit Court.

Circuit Judge Cotton Walker must decide whether a lawsuit filed by a woman with the backing of a national anti-drug coalition would stop the ballot initiative from going to voters.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • 13th Circuit Court reporter studying journalism and political science. Reach me at ascheve@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5700.

Recommended for you