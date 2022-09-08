Whether there were enough valid signatures to put a petition legalizing recreational marijuana on the November ballot was at the center of trial proceedings Thursday in Cole County Circuit Court.
Circuit Judge Cotton Walker must decide whether a lawsuit filed by a woman with the backing of a national anti-drug coalition would stop the ballot initiative from going to voters.
The lawsuit is asking for an injunction based on claims of insufficient valid signatures on the petition, as well as violation of the state constitution, which limits ballot initiatives to a single subject.
Walker did not render a judgment Thursday but asked the parties to submit a copy of their briefs to him by 10:30 a.m. Friday. The matter has been expedited because of Nov. 8 election deadlines.
Attorneys for Joy Sweeney, a Jefferson City resident supported by the Protect Our Kids coalition trying to keep the initiative off the ballot, argued that signatures gathered in congressional districts 6 and 7 were questionable.
Attorneys representing Sweeney argued that errors in the petition signature review system and variable training practices for election officials cast doubt on whether signatures verified by the Missouri secretary of state were valid.
The attorneys representing Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, whose office approves petitions for ballot initiatives, argued that a sufficient number of valid signatures in all congressional districts were verified to put the marijuana issue to a vote.
To put an initiative petition on the ballot, Missouri law requires sufficient signatures from registered voters to equal 8% of legal voters in six of eight congressional districts in the state.
In early August, Ashcroft certified the petition as a ballot measure, to be listed as Amendment 3. If approved, it would allow Missourians 21 and older to possess, consume, purchase and cultivate marijuana.
State officials certified that 214,535 signatures across the state’s eight congressional districts were valid. Legal Missouri, which spent at least $6 million in its campaign to put the issue on the ballot, gathered 400,000 signatures in an effort to qualify for approval.
Chrissy Peters, the secretary of state’s director of elections, testified Thursday that her office was made aware of possible errors in signature verification from districts 6 and 7.
Signature verification usually lies with local election officials, but the campaign behind the initiative had asked the secretary of state’s office to review them.
Peters said the office compared by hand the signatures gathered for the petition to signatures already on file.
According to Peters, some had been marked invalid for inconsistent address or lack of voter registration. But, during the process of review, she found that just over 3,000 signatures marked invalid in District 6 were actually valid. The signers still lived in the district but at a different address.
A similar situation was resolved in District 7, she said.
After the review process, the number of valid signatures in both districts 6 and 7 exceeded the number needed to be certified, with a surplus of 806 in one and 1,842 signatures in the other.
Attorneys for both sides also sparred over the single-subject issue, with the plaintiff contending voters would be asked to consider six separate issues, while Ashcroft’s legal team claimed all of the issues were gathered under one umbrella.
Attorneys representing Sweeney argued that the length of the text itself showed violation of the single-subject rule.
The attorneys representing Ashcroft referred to previous rulings that petitions can enact changes pertinent to the main subject, thus supporting the claim that all of the petition’s pieces fall under one overarching topic.
“The people of Missouri reserve the right to amend their constitution,” attorney Marc Ellinger said.
In addition to legalizing recreational marijuana, the ballot initiative would tax marijuana sales, set licensing procedures for growing and selling marijuana, and allow nonviolent marijuana offenders to have their criminal records expunged.