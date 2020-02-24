JEFFERSON CITY — Colleges and universities are not required to provide insurance coverage in case of an athlete's personal injury or accidental death.
A bill debated by the House Higher Education Committee on Monday would require that by July of 2021. But many universities told lawmakers the cost would be too high.
HB 1644, proposed by Rep. Kevin Windham, D-Hillsdale, mirrors an existing Nebraska statute. Windham said he wanted the bill to "start a conversation" about how college athletes are treated by the institutions they play for.
Windham cited a 2015 CDC study that found most injuries come from football for men and soccer for women. The study found over one million injuries among college student athletes between the 2009–10 and 2013–14 seasons.
Rep. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, supported the idea, saying that student athletes "shouldn't be on the hook for injuries they sustain while making money for a university."
The bill would require institutions to provide coverage for any injuries or accidental death during play or practice and provide coverage up to six years after an injury is sustained.
While the bill may help student athletes, officials at different institutions across the state are concerned it may cause financial hardship for their athletic programs.
The fiscal note estimates that this bill would cost $4,671,000 to public four-year institutions and $850,000 to public two-year schools.
Officials from Harris-Stowe State University said this could be "disastrous" for its sports program, causing the school to potentially have to cut one or two teams, according to the bill's fiscal note.
Crowder College officials said this bill could potentially cause them to have to stop offering athletics altogether, "which would be a true negative impact on our students and potential students," according to the report.
Matthew Jakobsze, MU associate athletic director of compliance, spoke in opposition to the bill. Jakobsze said that MU currently provides secondary coverage, along with the NCAA Catastrophic Injury Policy, which covers injury expenses over $90,000, and there's no need to add more coverage.
Representatives of Missouri State University and University of Central Missouri both spoke in opposition of the bill, citing similar concerns.
Rep. Elaine Gannon, R-DeSoto, said during the hearing that because every athletic department is different, there shouldn’t be a blanket law, especially considering the potential negative impact.
"That's a lot of money to ask these universities to spend," she said.