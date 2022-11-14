JEFFERSON CITY — Beginning Tuesday, Missouri libraries and members of the public can formally weigh in on an attempt by Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft to block public funding for libraries if they offer books that might appeal to the sexual interests of minors.

Ashcroft, a Republican who is planning a run for governor in 2024, proposed the controversial new rule in October and Tuesday marks the beginning of a 30-day comment period designed to let the public air their concerns.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you