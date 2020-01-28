JEFFERSON CITY — A House bill that would allow video lottery game machines and sports betting to operate under the jurisdiction of the Missouri Lottery Commission passed 5-1 in a committee on Tuesday.
House Bill 2088 would regulate video games that are often found in places like gas stations. The lottery commission would issue licenses to game manufacturers, distributors, retailers and operators. The commission would not allow a single vendor to control or operate more than 25% of video lottery game terminals after December 2025.
Much of the revenue would go toward education.
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, described the bill as a significant expansion of gambling in the state and said he believes the public should vote on the subject. Merideth’s proposal to put the matter on the ballot in November 2020 did not pass.
“I think that voters in Missouri have made it pretty clear that when there’s a major change to gambling, whether it’s loss limits, whether it’s legalized boats, whether it’s legalizing the lottery, they would like to have a say in that decision,” Merideth said. “So, I think we should not impose this on them but let them have a vote.”
Several other amendments were made to the bill during the hearing. Bill sponsor Rep. Dan Shaul, R-Imperial, proposed an amendment that would give 5% of revenue to home dock cities, the cities in Missouri with casinos, because of increased competition.
“This is trying to make up any revenue they may be losing,” Shaul said. “So that’s what we’d be trying to do, take care of the people that started the gaming in Missouri and also allow the communities to get money going forward. To support their needs, as well.”
Retailers and the state would receive 30% of funding each and 5% would go to cities where the transaction took place. Shaul said as the bill goes forward, it will continue to be worked on.
The estimated revenue from the machines over the years would be large, and Shaul said the video lottery game terminals could generate roughly $400 million after five years, and sports gambling could generate around $100 million after two years. According to the bill’s fiscal note, implementation would cost around $2 million.
