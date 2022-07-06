Amid statewide confusion over the specifics of Missouri’s abortion ban, some state lawmakers say they have unanswered questions about the recently triggered law. Others insist the regulation is clear.
The law that took effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade criminalizes providing an abortion outside of medical emergencies. The partisan divide over how complicated the ban is in practice will receive forthcoming clarification from state officials and agencies.
Asked which aspects of the abortion regulation remain unclear, Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis replied: “Is everything an acceptable answer?”
“The law is a patchwork of poorly written and vague crisscrossing definitions across various sections and multiple pieces of legislation passed across numerous years,” Roberts said.
The Missouri News Network emailed nearly every member of the Missouri General Assembly to seek their thoughts about confusion over the abortion law. A handful from both political parties offered written responses.
Not all found ambiguities.
“When we passed (the trigger law), we had a vigorous debate as to what would happen if Roe was overturned,” Rep. Jim Murphy, R-St. Louis, said. “The law is very clear, and there should not have been any confusion.”
“I voted for the bill in 2019 — I know what is in it,” Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, said.
That bill, known as the Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act, passed Missouri’s Republican-dominated legislature following a Democratic filibuster in 2019. At the time, it was something of a hypothetical, set to take effect if and when the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision were overturned.
When that precedent and its federal protection of abortion fell on June 24, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt almost immediately issued an opinion that allowed the state’s abortion ban to take effect.
Under the new law, anyone who performs an abortion outside of an emergency circumstance will be guilty of a Class B felony and risk having their professional license suspended or revoked. Women who have an abortion will not be prosecuted.
The law does allow physicians to perform abortions “in cases of medical emergency,” a key phrase for legislators with concerns over clarity.
The 2019 bill defined a medical emergency as a condition that requires an abortion “to avert the death of the pregnant woman or for which a delay will create a serious risk of substantial and irreversible physical impairment of a major bodily function of the pregnant woman,” based on “reasonable medical judgment.”
Roberts, who worked as a prosecutor in St. Louis before his election to the legislature, sees debate over what’s considered “reasonable” ahead.
“This standard invites litigation and takes public health out of the hands of doctors and patients, and places it into the hands of prosecutors, juries and judges as they will be left to determine whether or not a doctor utilized ‘reasonable medical judgment,’” he said. “Criminal courts will now be forced to spend thousands of dollars on medical experts arguing whether or not ‘reasonable medical judgment’ was used.”
Gov. Mike Parson last week told reporters that he’s “sure the health department will come out with some clarifications or guides” on the question of how to define a “medical emergency.”
Ectopic pregnancies — in which a non-viable fetus implants outside the uterus, presenting a threat to the person carrying it — are a key point of discussion.
That counts as a medical emergency, Murphy said, but Rep. Trish Gunby, D-Ballwin, said she wants to “see clarification around ectopic pregnancies.”
State Rep. Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City, wondered about the law’s impact on in vitro fertilization, or IVF, in which an egg is fertilized in a laboratory setting and then implanted into a uterus. Embryos are often frozen for future implantation.
“What is to be done with frozen embryos, and are they considered unborn children under the law?” Aune asked. “If not, what’s the difference between an embryo in a lab versus an embryo in a womb?”
State Rep. Patty Lewis, D-Kansas City, also had questions about IVF, including whether stored embryos must remain stored, whether they can be used for research and whether removing a non-viable embryo after it’s been implanted is considered an abortion.
A separate Missouri statute related to abortion defines an “unborn child” as “the offspring of human beings from the moment of conception until birth and at every stage of its biological development, including the human conceptus, zygote, morula, blastocyst, embryo and fetus.”
Prosecution questions
Roberts questions how the state will handle the potential prosecution of physicians accused of performing illegal abortions. Wesley Bell, St. Louis County’s prosecutor, has pledged not to enforce Missouri’s ban.
“Will the Attorney General’s office leave this issue to local prosecutors?” Roberts asked. “Or will the Attorney General take the unprecedented step of being a local prosecutor against the will of regionally elected leaders?”
Confusion among legislators can translate to uninformed or misinformed constituents when their questions don’t have straightforward answers.
“I pride myself on a dedicated constituency services office, but unfortunately there are questions that even we are having trouble answering,” Roberts said.
In late June, State House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, called on the attorney general to explain whether the abortion ban would allow the state to prosecute women who use contraceptives. Quade said the severity of the law has prompted public concern over contraceptive use.
“In the absence of state guidance, however, there is a real danger a politically ambitious or ideologically motivated prosecutor could file malicious criminal charges over contraception use,” Quade said in a statement. “That’s why it is imperative for the attorney general to unequivocally explain to all Missourians how he interprets the law and how he intends to enforce it.”
Confusion beyond the Capitol
Missouri’s lawmakers aren’t alone in wondering about the specifics of the new law.
Days after the abortion ban was triggered, Saint Luke’s Health System — which operates more than a dozen facilities in the Kansas City area — said it would stop providing patients with emergency contraception, fearing the practice was illegal.
That wasn’t the case, Schmitt clarified a day later. Schmitt and Parson both released statements that clarified the abortion ban did not prohibit use of emergency contraceptives, such as Plan B. Saint Luke’s later reversed its decision.
“Missouri law does not prohibit the use or provision of Plan B, or contraception,” said Schmitt’s spokesperson, Chris Nuelle.
Parson took to Twitter later that afternoon to say something similar, acknowledging the difference between contraception and abortion.
“Missouri law has not changed the legality of contraceptives,” the tweet read. “Contraceptives are not abortions and are not affected by the Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act.”
Missourians statewide now look to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services for an explanation of the law’s specifics. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the department told the Springfield News-Leader that it does “plan to provide some clarification” on the law’s definition of a medical emergency.