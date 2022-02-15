JEFFERSON CITY — About 100 Missourians crowded into the Capitol rotunda Tuesday in support of conservative redistricting efforts, largely from Missouri Right to Life and other anti-abortion groups.
Conservative lawmakers and others took the stage to rally support for a congressional redistricting map that would likely send one additional Republican to Washington. They and the crowd adamantly condemned a map passed by the House and supported by Senate leadership.
Currently, there are six Republicans and two Democrats representing Missouri in Congress. While proponents of the House-passed map have said it would maintain that ratio, conservatives have argued it has potential to give up a seat to Democrats, calling it a 5-3 map.
Sen. Bob Onder, R-Lake Saint Louis, has repeatedly called the House-passed map a “Pelosi map,” suggesting it would benefit Democrats in Congress. When he said it again on stage Tuesday, he was met with cheers from a riled up audience.
“Criminal,” one member of the audience yelled over cheers and applause that echoed within the Capitol’s stone walls.
Conservative protestors in the rotunda Tuesday wore pins displaying “5-3” with a red slash. The gathering was organized largely in hopes of sending more anti-abortion Republicans to Congress.
“We’re here to encourage Republicans,” said Bev Ehlen, an organizer of the event and state director of Concerned Women for America of Missouri. “We want them to be encouraged to send as many pro-life representatives to D.C. as they can.”
Missouri Right to Life has also expressed support for a 7-1 redistricting map to increase the chance of increasing anti-abortion support in Congress.
While the abortion fight lies mostly in the U.S. Supreme Court, one goal of Right to Life is to re-introduce the Hyde Amendment to the Congressional Budget for 2022, according to their website.
An amendment to the federal budget, it has restricted federal funds, in this case Medicaid and Medicare, from being used on abortion except in cases of rape, incest or when continuing a pregnancy endangers the mother’s life.
The amendment, introduced in and included since 1976, was left off Biden’s 2022 budget.
Ehlen said the protestors would be happy with a map that maintains the current delegation of six Republicans and two Democrats. They don’t believe the proposed map does so, despite the claims of Republican proponents.
Some lawmakers, however, aren’t budging on a 7-1 map, and conservative lawmakers have accused Senate leadership, including Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden, R-Columbia, of working against the party.
“Every single time that our leadership or that anybody else has said we can’t have a 7-1 map, our response has been the same,” said Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring. “The filibuster will go on.”
Again, cheers erupted.
Monday afternoon, as promised, conservative lawmakers tied up the Senate. Their efforts came during debate on a bill related to the state’s Fast Track Workforce Incentive Grant program.
Sen. Mike Moon, R-Lawrence, proposed amendments dealing with undocumented students and transgender athletes. Hours of discussion ensued, but neither passed.
Sen. Bill White, R-Newton, argued that both of Moon’s amendments would take away from the purpose of the grant program and would be detrimental to Missourians who use it.
Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, then proposed an amendment related to critical race theory.
Another protest fizzles
A convoy of truck drivers were expected to have a rally on Tuesday as well, but their presence in the rotunda was not made explicitly known. The group would have similarly advocated for a 7-1 map, according to a flyer for the event.
Roughly 20 vehicles were seen at a meeting spot for the planned rally, but few actually made it to the Capitol.
Not all members of the crowd that attended the afternoon rotunda rally were affiliated with one organization or another. Some were simply there to show support for conservative values.
Debra Havens came to the Capitol from Vienna, Missouri, to voice support for a more conservative map as well as anti-abortion legislation. She was not affiliated with any of the organizations present.
Havens said Republicans should be pushing legislation that aligns more closely with the party’s values, including anti-abortion laws. She identifies as conservative.
“People need to get involved and start coming to these rallies to let their message be heard,” Havens said. “Or, they need to start calling their senators and stop being idle.”
Throughout the debate, Rowden has found himself at the eye of the Republican party’s storm. But despite strong advocacy from anti-abortion groups, the senator said redistricting is not a single-issue disagreement.
“There’s just a lot of interests involved in that conversation,” he said. “Some of them self-interest.”
In a statement made on Twitter over the weekend, Rowden criticized conservative lawmakers for their stubbornness.
“It is past time for everyone involved to put the best interest of the state above their own political ambition,” Rowden wrote on Twitter in what he labeled a statement from Senate leadership.
But to some conservatives, it is Senate leadership — including Rowden and the Senate’s President Pro Tempore, Dave Schatz — who have held up redistricting with their attitude.
“Mr. Rowden was elected floor leader,” Onder said. “Not king.”
Cameron Barnard and Joy Mazur contributed to this report.