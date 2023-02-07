JEFFERSON CITY — A bill that would allow schools to offer an elective social studies course on the Hebrew Scriptures and Old and New testaments of the Bible was heard Tuesday by the Senate Education and Workforce Committee.
Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, is sponsoring the bill after advanceing similar legislation in 2021 and 2022.
Supporters said the addition of the course would broaden students' knowledge and teach good morals.
However, one teacher said he would rather see schools adopt a course that looks more broadly at world religions.
A religious advocate said he opposed the bill because it may violate the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment. He argued that it would strip away the sacred character of the Bible to teach it "as good literature" in a social studies class.
Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, said the opponent was misinterpreting the Establishment Clause because the bill did not ban teaching other religions.
He also said a bill expressly establishing a course on the Bible was important because the Bible has been excluded from public schools.