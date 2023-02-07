JEFFERSON CITY — A bill that would allow schools to offer an elective social studies course on the Hebrew Scriptures and Old and New testaments of the Bible was heard Tuesday by the Senate Education and Workforce Committee.

Sen. Karla May, D-St. Louis, is sponsoring the bill after advanceing similar legislation in 2021 and 2022.

