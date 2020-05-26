The Missouri Court of Appeals Western District ruled in favor of Democratic Attorney General candidate Elad Gross on Tuesday morning in his ongoing lawsuit against Gov. Mike Parson.
Cole County Circuit Judge Patricia Joyce previously dismissed the lawsuit, which alleged the Missouri governor violated the state’s open record law. Gross appealed that decision on 10 different counts. On Tuesday morning, the appellate court ruled in Gross’ favor on five of the 10 points.
Gross sued the state in 2018 after he was charged just over $3,600 for a records request regarding information about A New Missouri, the nonprofit run by former Gov. Eric Greitens. The nonprofit became the subject of a statehouse investigation in the months leading up to Greitens’ resignation.
The state initially justified the $3,600 charge by saying it included research time to compile the records and attorney fees. Joyce ruled the state had the power to charge members of the public attorney fees for requesting public records. Gross argued that point in his appeal.
However, the court of appeals ruled Tuesday the government cannot charge high attorney fees for the collection of online records, which Gross had requested, according to court documents. The court also ruled the state did not provide a detailed explanation as to why some of the requested records had to be redacted, as it is required to do under the Missouri Sunshine Law, another point of appeal for Gross.
Despite his appeal only being successful on five of his 10 points, Gross was optimistic about the ruling.
“This ruling is a very important one for transparency in our government,” Gross said. “For the most part, the stuff that I was arguing for will stay alive.”
The two-year lawsuit will remain ongoing, as now both Gross and the state will have to determine whether they are satisfied with the appellate court’s ruling or if they would like to appeal once again. Gross said he has not made a decision yet.
Deputy Missouri Attorney General Jeremiah Morgan, who represented the state, could not be reached for comment.