JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court needs nearly $7 million to pay for the cost of erasing past marijuana-related convictions as part of a budget request submitted to Gov. Mike Parson earlier this month.

The money would only be budgeted if Missouri voters approve a question on the Nov. 8 ballot asking if the state should join 19 others in legalizing the sale of marijuana for recreational purposes.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you