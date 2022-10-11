JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Supreme Court needs nearly $7 million to pay for the cost of erasing past marijuana-related convictions as part of a budget request submitted to Gov. Mike Parson earlier this month.
The money would only be budgeted if Missouri voters approve a question on the Nov. 8 ballot asking if the state should join 19 others in legalizing the sale of marijuana for recreational purposes.
The proposal would launch an automatic expungement process for people who have past marijuana-related convictions for nonviolent offenses and for those whose convictions didn’t include selling the minors or driving while affected by the drug.
According to the court’s budget request, the majority of the cost will fall to local courts, who may have to hire temporary staff and pay overtime to process the paperwork.
The court is seeking $2.2 million for the current fiscal year to bankroll the initial months of the process and $4.5 million in the fiscal year beginning July 1 to continue the expungements.
“The personal services costs were estimated for 500 clerks at the courts statewide working overtime to meet the timelines for expungement of records,” the court said in its request.
John Payne, campaign manager for Legal Missouri 2022, which is supporting the initiative, said the numbers are no surprise.
“That’s pretty in line with what we were expecting,” Payne said Tuesday.
Parson, a Republican who opposes the amendment, typically doesn’t significantly alter the judicial branch’s budget requests when he presents his spending blueprint to the General Assembly in January.
Once he unveils the plan, lawmakers begin debate on the spending proposal with an eye on finishing their work in early May.
Under current state law, someone seeking to expunge their records must initiate the process themselves.
President Joe Biden last week announced the pardons of Americans with federal convictions for marijuana possession and urged states to follow suit.
Parson, however, is not changing his approach to pardons. He has been active in granting clemency petitions as governor, working through a backlog of requests that existed before he took office in 2018. Most recently, his office said he pardoned 26 individuals in September.
“Governor Parson has used his state constitutional authority to grant pardons to individuals who demonstrate a changed life-style, commitment to rehabilitation, contrition, and contribution to their communities — rather than as a blanket approach to undermine existing law,” Parson spokeswoman Kelli Jones said.
The amendment, if approved by a majority of voters, gives courts six months to expunge past misdemeanors and a year for eligible felonies.
The ballot language calls for the courts to be reimbursed with money raised from a 6% tax on the sale of pot products, with the remaining funds going to veterans’ homes, drug addiction treatment services and public defenders.
The state auditor’s office, in analyzing the proposed constitutional amendment, said it is expected to generate about $41 million in revenue once fully implemented.
Cost estimates compiled by the auditor, however, did not include expenses for administrative court costs related to the expungement process.
Payne said money raised from the taxes will first go toward the rollout of the proposal, including repaying the court system for the cost of the expungement process.
“It should not be a problem for us to pay it,” Payne said. “That money comes off the top.”
The legalization effort, which is being largely financed by existing medical marijuana companies, has drawn mixed reviews from various groups.
The Missouri Democratic Party, for example, is not taking a position on the ballot measure, citing the expungement process among other concerns.
At the same time, the American Civil Liberties Union is backing the initiative because of the expungement language.