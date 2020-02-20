JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's aging court system technology could become vulnerable to security breaches as early as July 2021.
That's the message court officials delivered to state senators Thursday when they asked for an additional $2.8 million in the 2021 judiciary budget to cover the cost of implementing a new case management system.
“If you think about things that might be in divorce records and criminal records and things that people check online every day, this is the most sensitive data of our citizens,” said Betsy AuBuchon, Missouri Supreme Court clerk. “We have a duty to keep that data safe.”
Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice George W. Draper III told members of the Senate Appropriations Committee that the current system is threatened by its outdated technology. He said it will soon become impossible for the state to obtain the necessary upgrades the case management system will need to remain secure.
In 2020, the legislature provided $2 million in funds for the judiciary to build a new case management system, but Draper said more money is needed.
“We’re working hard to build a new system to replace it, but to continue developing the system at a viable pace to protect against cyber threats, we’re asking you to consider an additional $2.8 million in funding as you plan Missouri’s fiscal 2021 budget,” he said.
AuBuchon said the court system is required by law to have a statewide court automation system and said the current system, which runs on 25-year-old technology, is no longer viable.
“We have been told that come July 2021, we will no longer be able to receive the necessary security patches based upon that system,” AuBuchon said. Our system "is basically palliative care only. We cannot cure what ails it.”
She said the courts are working to sunset the old system and create the new Show-Me Courts system as quickly as possible. She explained she does not think it is possible to get the new system up and running before the old system’s security is compromised, even with the state fully funding the additional $2.8 million request. As a result, the judiciary is working to shorten the system’s window of vulnerability rather than eliminate it.
She said that the additional $2.8 million would be a huge help and added that the judiciary is looking at alternative funding sources as well, including Senate Bill 950 that would raise the court automation fee from $7 to $12.
“We’re looking at every source of funding available to do this,” AuBuchon said. “The sirens are going off and the red lights are blinking.”
A spokesperson for Sen. Dan Hegeman, R-Cosby, said the chair member of the appropriations committee hopes the courts system will be able to get the funding it needs to continue updating the system but that it is too early in the process to know where funding will be allocated.
Draper also told the committee that the judiciary needs additional funding to increase the salaries of the courts’ staff members in an effort to retain and recruit high-quality staff.
AuBuchon emphasized the need for increased staff salaries as well. She said the salaries of lowest-paid employees have been raised, but now some of the judiciary’s newest employees are being paid close to the same amount as employees who have been around much longer. She said roughly $10 million in additional funds would help the courts system address that issue.
Public defenders
The historically understaffed and underfunded public defender system also asked the committee for additional funds.
State Public Defender System Director Mary Fox said there are a high number of cases eligible for public defender services and there is a significant lack of attorneys within the system, as well as a lack of funds to contract out cases. As a result, about 6,000 people across the state who qualify for public defenders have been put on wait lists. She said the number of people on wait lists had increased by 1,000 since June 2019.
Fox requested additional funding of about $3 million to hire contract counsel who would be assigned those cases. She also said another way to reduce the wait list would be to put $3 million toward salaries for about 39 new, full-time attorneys.
“When you take a look at resolving cases within the public defender system or through contracting, it is financially better to resolve them in system,” Fox said. Within the system, it costs about $475 to resolve one case, but cases that are contracted out cost about $711 per case, according to Fox.