Missouri health officials on Friday said that COVID-19 infections are now moving back into suburban and urban areas, after weeks of surging caseloads in northern and southwestern Missouri.
Dr. George Turabelidze, a state epidemiologist with the Department of Health and Senior Services, said parts of the St. Louis, Columbia and Kansas City areas are seeing increases in COVID-19. He urged testing and vaccinations to prevent further spread.
"Do not assume it is over. It is not over, by far. And get vaccinated," Turabelidze said. "That is what we can do, as a community, to stop this outbreak from going out of control."
Missouri reported on Friday more than 1,500 new, confirmed cases, the most since Jan. 29. That drove the seven-day average up to 885 from 786 on Thursday, according to a Post-Dispatch analysis.
Robert Knodell, acting director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said during the Friday briefing that if hospitals need additional staffing, the state can provide it through an agreement with the firm Vizient. The state can also provide ventilators from the state stockpile, he said. So far the state has not received requests for either.
The federal government has deployed two individuals from a "surge response" team to assist the health department in southwest Missouri's Greene County, where case rates have climbed dramatically in recent weeks, and hospitals are stretched thin.
Turabelidze said one of the individuals is helping the department address residents' concerns about the vaccines, and the other is working on data analysis of cases among vaccinated residents, a relatively rare phenomenon often referred to as "breakthrough" cases.
The state, he added, does not have details on additional federal surge response help.
Missouri reported on Friday 1,544 new confirmed cases, 616 new probable cases of COVID-19, and six more deaths due to the virus.