Missouri State Parks will be hosting two combined century rides August 7 on the Katy Trail to celebrate Missouri's bicentennial, according to a Wednesday news release from the department.
The Bicentennial Ride will combine two groups of 100 people to each ride 100 miles along the Katy Trail. One group will start in St. Charles while the other group will start in Jefferson City.
"The Bicentennial Ride is a departure from regular Katy Trail rides because it combines two individual century rides in one event," said Katy Trail Coordinator Melanie Robinson-Smith. “It is a great way to get outside, challenge yourself and kick off the state’s bicentennial commemoration.”
Participation will be limited to 100 people per direction and registration will cost $200. Registration will open Thursday on the Missouri State Parks website and will remain open until July 1 or until all positions are filled.