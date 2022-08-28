 Skip to main content
Dalton's survival: A testament to endurance and a cautionary tale

Editor's Note

  

Logo for the 2,500 Below series showing an illustration of an aerial view of farmland. Below the logo is the text: The changing landscape of Missouri's smallest towns.

                                    This is the latest installment in 2,500 Below, a series of stories and images looking at the challenges and successes that are changing Missouri’s small rural towns.

DALTON — Nestled along Route J, centered in what’s left of Dalton, Missouri, lies the old, dilapidated calaboose.

Across the way stands one of two businesses still operating, the grain elevator, located along the railroad that originally gave cause to establish the settlement of Dalton in 1867.

A set of stone stairs leads up to a field that was once the Dalton Post Office at the old business strip in Dalton. Now, only two businesses remain in the village.
Tiffany Ervin, left, and Donald Hughes Jr., right, pose for a photo with his uncle, Louis Ervin, in Ervin's living room in Moberly, Mo. His uncle attended the Dalton Vocational School.
The Dalton Vocational School building is pictured with broken windows behind the Dalton Cemetery. The building now sits on private property but was once an all-Black school that hosted students from multiple counties.
Louis Ervin holds up his hand to show his Dalton Vocational School class ring in his living room in Moberly. He graduated at just 16 years old. He said two girls helped him with his homework, otherwise he might not have gotten through school so easily.
Lizzie Kalinka holds out her forearms to show tattoos representing Dalton while at the Dalton Cemetery. On the left contains the legal description, while the right displays the coordinates of the village.
Photos commemorating Dalton sit on top of a shelf at Lizzie Kalinka’s family farm in Dalton. Kalinka attended the church, pictured in front, throughout her childhood.
Lizzie Kalinka sits in her family’s pew at the church she attended growing up in Dalton. The church closed in 2019 due to a flood, but Kalinka bought it and is hoping to fix it up so the community can continue using it.
Immanuel United Methodist Church is near Lizzy Kalinka’s home in Dalton. “When we were all working to clear out the church after the flood, a young man on the stairs in front of me said, ‘it would be easier just to burn the whole thing down,’” Kalinka said. “At the end of the day, he came and apologized to me and said this was the most beautiful country church he had ever seen.”
A barbed-wire fence separates Black and white headstones at the Dalton Cemetery in Dalton, Mo. Some residents wish the fence would be removed, but Donald Hughes Jr. believes it is important for future generations to be able to see the implications of segregation.
Donald Hughes rings the bell outside First Baptist Church in Dalton. “My grandfather used to ring this church bell every Sunday morning,” Hughes said.
  Anna is an assistant city editor and covers the 13th Circuit Court.

  Feature reporter for The Columbia Missourian, Spring 2021. Reporter, Anchor and Producer at KOMU 8 News.

