The Daniel Boone Regional Library system could see cuts in programming, online services and books if the proposed defunding of public libraries in the state is ultimately passed by the legislature.

Last year, the library system received almost $130,000 in state funding, which accounted for 1% of its revenue, said Mitzi St. John, public relations manager for the Daniel Boone Regional Library, which includes the Columbia Public Library.

