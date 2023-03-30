The Daniel Boone Regional Library system could see cuts in programming, online services and books if the proposed defunding of public libraries in the state is ultimately passed by the legislature.
Last year, the library system received almost $130,000 in state funding, which accounted for 1% of its revenue, said Mitzi St. John, public relations manager for the Daniel Boone Regional Library, which includes the Columbia Public Library.
Most of the state funding for the library system goes toward online services, book purchases and other things patrons can check out, St. John said.
The Missouri House voted Tuesday to cut all state funding for public libraries, which amounts $4.5 million in the proposed state budget. The budget bill has yet to be approved by the Senate.
Defunding libraries was originally proposed by Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, in retaliation against a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri on behalf of the Missouri Association of School Librarians and the Missouri Library Association.
This lawsuit claims the recent law banning books with “sexually explicit content” was unconstitutional. The suit argues the law infringes on students’ First Amendment rights.
The law was passed last year and makes it a crime to provide minors with explicit visual material, according to the AP. That includes photos, drawings, videos and other visual depictions but not works of art, science and other educational material.
Smith said the state shouldn’t subsidize the lawsuit with funding, according to The Associated Press.
The Missouri Library Association and the ACLU of Missouri countered the claim that the state was subsidizing the lawsuit, telling The Kansas City Star that the ACLU was representing both library groups pro bono.
St. John said she would be disappointed if the legislature didn't support public libraries.
“There is strong support for public libraries in our communities,” St. John said. “We would be disappointed if our state legislature didn't also value what public libraries do for the citizens in our state.”
Funding for the Daniel Boone Regional Library comes largely from property tax income, according to the library website. St. John said the bill could significantly impact rural libraries that have a smaller tax base.
“While we are fortunate to be based in an affluent county like Boone and just received a voter-approved property tax increase in Callaway in 2020, many small or rural libraries could find this lack of funding devastating to their collections,” she said.
In addition to the Columbia Public Library, the Daniel Boone Regional Library system includes Callaway County Public Library, the Holts Summit Public Library and the Southern Boone County Public Library.