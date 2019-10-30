Prosecutors filed a charge of second degree murder against the Jefferson City caregiver in connection with the death of 4-year-old Darnell Gray last October.
Quatavia Laqwoun Givens, the caregiver, had been charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death and endangering the welfare of a child in the first degree.
Prosecuting attorney Locke Thompson could not be reached to determine why the charges were increased.
Police found Gray's body on Oct. 30, 2018, in a wooded area, five days after he had been reported missing in Jefferson City, according to previous Missourian reporting. His autopsy showed multiple injuries caused by blunt force trauma and sharp force trauma, according to previous Missourian reporting.
Givens told police then she knew where his body was and that she "may have hit him wrong," according to previous Missourian reporting.
Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Edward Beetem ordered Givens' release Sept. 30 on a $5,000 bond and with other conditions, such as Givens remaining at the address given to Pre-Trial services and having no direct or indirect contact with Gray's family.
Givens' trial jury court date is set for July 13, 2020.