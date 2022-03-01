JEFFERSON CITY — When it comes to self-defense, Missouri law states that defendants must prove that they reasonably believed they were under the threat of physical or deadly violence and force was necessary to protect themselves.
Rep. Jered Taylor, R-Republic, is sponsoring a bill that would switch the burden of proof from defendants to prosecutors, who would then have to prove the defendant’s actions were not in self-defense.
“This law is simple in the fact that it treats every Missourian up to the same standard and shifts the burden of proof to the individual onto the state,” Taylor testified before the Special Committee on Government Oversight on Tuesday.
The bill, HB 2118, is similar to a Senate bill that some law enforcement officials and prosecutors dubbed the “Make Murder Legal Act;” it was rejected by a Senate committee last month.
Members of the House committee had differing opinions on the proposed bill.
Rep. Raychel Proudie, D-Ferguson, was angered by the legislation.
“This is one of the most wicked things I have ever seen in my life,” Proudie said. “Innocent people are going to die.”
Kacey Proctor of the Missouri Association of Prosecuting Attorneys argued that the law would make it harder not only for law enforcement, but for the legal system.
“We have one of the most robust self-preservation laws in the nation,” Proctor said. “With this law, there will be a lot of pretrial and pre-immunity hearings before a case can even be brought before an actual court.”
Aaron Dorr of the Missouri Firearms Coalition was in favor of the bill being moved onto the House floor.
“This bill does not judge any of those who are being prosecuted, whether they are man, woman, black or white,” Dorr said.