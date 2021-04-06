JEFFERSON CITY — As Democrats describe proposed legislation as reminiscent of poll taxes and literacy tests, Republicans are defending the measures as necessary for election integrity.
During a news conference Tuesday, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, accused Republicans of enacting legislation that would disproportionately harm Black Missourians and other people of color.
The debate over election laws is heated, both in Missouri and across the country. On Tuesday, as state Democrats made allusions to historic voter suppression efforts, a Republican said they are trying to keep their voters “in the proverbial political plantation.”
“No one, not even Republicans if they’re being honest, really believe that the push for a strict voter ID law and other voting restrictions are intended to combat voting fraud,” Quade said. “The reality is such measures are intended to combat voting by minority groups that don’t support Republicans.”
Legislative Black Caucus Chair Ashley Bland Manlove, D-Kansas City, singled out House Bill 334 as an example of legislation that would create an additional barrier between voters and the ballot box.
“This bill creates second-class votes and secondclass voters,” Manlove said, adding that it would make it more difficult for Missourians to vote, instead of encouraging democracy.
Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, sponsor of HB 334, disputed Manlove’s claims. “It does none of that,” he said. “That’s the false narrative that they like to perpetuate; they’ve been perpetuating that for years.”
Simmons said HB 334 was filed in response to the January 2020 Missouri Supreme Court decision that requiring a photo ID to cast a ballot is unconstitutional. The decision came after more than 63% of Missourians voted for a constitutional amendment in 2016 to require the presentation of photo IDs to cast a ballot.
“We wanted to make sure we’re still reflecting the will of the people,” Simmons said.
HB 334 gives two options for Missourians to vote. Voters could either show their government-issued photo ID or cast a provisional ballot that would be counted when the election authority certifies the voter’s identity.
Simmons said that his goal is to protect the enfranchisement of all Missourians. “If you allow any fraudulent votes to get through, you are disenfranchising everybody else’s vote,” he said.
Manlove said requiring the presentation of photo ID discriminates against ethnic minorities and hurts elderly voters who may not be able to access the documents needed for certification.
“I support free, fair and transparent elections that have integrity,” said Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch, R-Hallsville, who has sponsored legislation to allow the secretary of state to inspect voter rolls. “I think photo ID does that.”
Reisch went on to say that if any Missourian doesn’t have a photo ID, the Missouri Secretary of State’s office will provide them one for free.
Manlove said that Republican-proposed electoral legislation is reminiscent of poll taxes, literacy tests and clauses that tied someone’s voting rights to that of their grandfathers, all of which restricted voting for Black people.
“They want to keep their constituents in the proverbial political plantation,” Simmons said in response to Manlove’s comments. “They’re scaring them like they do for everything else. Whenever a Republican runs, they’re scaring grandma and grandpa by saying, ‘They’re going to take away your Medicare or throw you off the cliff in your wheelchair.’”
The debate over election security is happening across the country. House Resolution 1 has passed through the United States House of Representatives, and it would allow same-day voter registration, give voting rights to those currently serving a probation or parole sentence, prohibit strict photo ID mandates and make Election Day a holiday.
While Manlove expressed support for HR 1, Simmons said HR 1 is an attempt by Democrats to centralize control and he called it “an abomination to the electoral system.” He said the state government has a responsibility to maintain its autonomy from the federal government to defend against overreaches of power.