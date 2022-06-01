The Missouri Department of Economic Development's proposed Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program intends to help providers and communities invest in broadband infrastructure.
According to a news release and the department's website, the $265 million program aims to bridge the gap of access to internet service in unserved and underserved areas through competitive grants.
The grant will fund the expansion of broadband infrastructure, including utility pole replacement costs, and increase minimum speeds in these areas, according to the website.
The department is requesting public feedback on the proposed program.
Also according to the release, input will help to create the program's guidelines, such as minimum and maximum awards, eligible applicants and funding priorities.
The Public Input Survey is available on the department's website and will be open until 5 p.m. June 15.
If unable to submit comments online, residents can contact the department directly at 573-751-4962.