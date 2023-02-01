Lyndall Fraker

Lyndall Fraker, director of the state's cannabis division, has left the job.

 Gracie Smith/Missourian

Lyndall Fraker, who has been the director of the state's cannabis regulation division since 2018, retired this week from the position. 

Deputy Director Amy Moore is serving as the interim director, according to Lisa Cox, communications director for the Department of Health and Senior Services. She is also the medical marijuana counsel for the state.

