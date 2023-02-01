Lyndall Fraker, who has been the director of the state's cannabis regulation division since 2018, retired this week from the position.
Deputy Director Amy Moore is serving as the interim director, according to Lisa Cox, communications director for the Department of Health and Senior Services. She is also the medical marijuana counsel for the state.
The department oversees the Division of Cannabis Regulation and has not yet appointed a permanent director, Cox said.
Fraker became director at the end of 2018, shortly after Missouri voters legalized medical marijuana. He had been a Republican legislator in the Missouri House of Representatives for eight years, beginning in 2010.
"I'm at that point in life where I want to be home," Fraker said. "just a good move for me at this point."
He said he plans to work for Rost Ready Mix, a family concrete business in his hometown of Marshfield.
Fraker and the division dealt with considerable backlash for the way medical marijuana licenses were awarded after medical marijuana was legalized in 2018.
More than 850 applicants that failed to receive medical marijuana licenses in 2019 have filed lawsuits, at least 400 of them still in various stages of litigation, the Missourian has reported.
The previous licensing system awarded licenses through a scoring process performed by a third-party agency hired by the state. Lawsuits challenging the process allege issues with the scoring process, claiming it unfair. Some applicants allegedly submitted identical answers on applications but received different scores, according to previous Missourian reports.
The state held hearings on medical marijuana licensing in February 2020, where critics asked if race and gender diversity were considered when approving licenses.
Another issue critics brought up was the third-party agency, Wise Health Solutions, that conducted the process. Critics voiced concerns about the possibility that some proposals held an advantage after a company owner hosted "boot camps" through Oaksterdam University for potential applicants.
Fraker said in the hearing that once the company won the contract, it was prohibited from hosting boot camps, according to previous Missourian reports.
Public sale of recreational marijuana through licensed dispensaries begins Monday for adults 21 and older. Adults will be able to buy up to 3 ounces of cannabis but must show a valid government-issued ID.
Cash and debit cards will be authorized, depending upon location, but credit cards cannot be used because marijuana is still illegal at the federal level.