JEFFERSON CITY — A heated debate over diapers arose on the Senate floor Tuesday during consideration of a bill providing a state tax credit for child care payments.
"This bill, Senate Bill 184, authorizes a sales tax exemption for the purpose of diapers," said Sen. Lauren Arthur, D-Clay. "It includes bill 509, which authorizes tax credits for child care."
One in three U.S. families struggles to provide clean diapers for their babies, according to the National Diaper Bank Network. Arthur said she believes the legislature must address this issue due to the lack of diaper assistance provided by existing state and federal welfare programs.
"Currently, we impose the same rate on things like luxury items like motorboats and sports cars," Arthur said. "Diapers are not a luxury; they are a necessity, and access to clean diapers is essential for babies and toddlers' healthy development, ensuring that they're clean, healthy, and dry."
As Arthur began explaining the bill, she agreed to answer questions from Sen. Bill Eigel, R-St. Charles, which prompted a contentious hour-long debate between them as he objected to the idea of the tax credits.
Part of the tax credit discussed would authorize a credit of up to 75% of what a taxpayer pays to child care providers for any child 12 years of age and younger.
At times each of them showed signs of agitation as the two repeatedly clashed, interrupting and talking over one another.
The argument came to a head when Eigel directed a question toward Arthur.
"I actually pay for child care for my two children; how much child care have you paid for in your life," Eigel said.
"I feel like that's intended to be a personal attack against me," Arthur said in response to Eigel's inquiry. "I don't have to have children to care about children."
Thinly veiled comments in the form of "Did you not hear me" and "I could talk about this all day" mixed with red faces by both and impatient foot taps at different times took up the duration of the debate as the two senators bickered without any progress.
After extensive debate, the bill was moved to the informal calendar for discussion at a later date.