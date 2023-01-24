Two near identical bills on direct access to physical therapists were discussed Tuesday in the Missouri House Professional Registration and Licensing Committee.
The first bill, sponsored by Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, was introduced with a speech about how much physical therapy has helped her.
Having previously suffered from a stroke, Shields said she credits physical therapists with giving her back control over her own body.
In order for a person in Missouri to see a physical therapist, they first need to be referred by a physician. Direct access bills seek to allow people to go straight to a physical therapist.
Shields' bill stipulates that if a physical therapist does not see improvement in a patient after 10 sessions or three weeks, whichever comes first, they will be required to consult with a physician.
According to the American Physical Therapy Association, Missouri is currently one of three states that do not allow some form of direct access to physical therapists, the other two being Alabama and Mississippi. The first state to allow direct access was Nebraska in 1957, and the last was Louisiana in 2016.
In her testimony, Shields also said that direct access would lower cost for the consumer to be able to avoid the cost of going to a physician. She also said that health insurance companies have not identified any risks with allowing for direct access.
In support of Shields bill was Jennifer Schnieders, the president of the Missouri chapter of the American Physical Therapy Association. She answered questions on the specifics of the field and how the bill would work for patients and physical therapists.
She said that there would be no chance for a person to go to a physical therapist who did not have the experience needed to treat patients. Schnieders emphasized that the legislation would not open patients up to any harm.
She also explained that direct access would not hinder or change how physical therapists treat patients, only how patients go to physical therapists.
The only opposition was Ryan DeBoef, a lobbyist for the Missouri Association of Osteopathic Physicians and Surgeons. DeBoef said that the best person to treat and diagnose patients is a physician, not a physical therapist.
Rep. Jo Doll, D-St. Louis, pushed back saying that physical therapists were more than capable of treating patients.
The second bill, introduced by Rep. Bishop Davidson, R-Republic, was near identical, but limited access to physical therapist who are practicing as part of an education program.