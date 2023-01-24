Two near identical bills on direct access to physical therapists were discussed Tuesday in the Missouri House Professional Registration and Licensing Committee.

The first bill, sponsored by Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, was introduced with a speech about how much physical therapy has helped her.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a city/county government reporter and a senior at Mizzou. Reach me at mebctg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you