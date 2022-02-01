ST. LOUIS — Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner’s disciplinary hearing on charges of ethics violations stemming from her office’s 2018 investigation of former Gov. Eric Greitens has been postponed to April.
The Missouri Supreme Court Advisory Committee & Legal Ethics Counsel updated its calendar of public disciplinary hearings Monday, listing the cancellation of Gardner's Feb. 28 hearing and showing it rescheduled for 9 a.m. April 11.
The location of the hearing hasn't been announced. No reason for the rescheduled hearing was given.
Gardner's lawyer Michael Downey, her spokeswoman Allison Hawk, Missouri Chief Disciplinary Counsel Alan Pratzel could not be reached Tuesday. A representative from the high court's advisory committee said she had no information on the change.
Last May, Missouri’s chief disciplinary counsel accused Gardner of professional misconduct including concealing details about the Greitens investigation from her own team regarding notes taken during interviews with witnesses, failing to disclose evidence to Greitens’ lawyers and misrepresenting evidence to the court, defense lawyers and ethics investigators.
The complaint alleged she failed to correct false and sworn statements by members of her team about the existence and disclosure of notes taken in interviews with Greitens’ accuser.
Gardner has denied all claims against her and said she complied with state law during the Greitens investigation, which ended in May 2018, with Gardner dropping an invasion of privacy case during jury selection. She took that action when faced with potentially having to testify about interviews that William Don Tisaby, the former FBI agent she hired to investigate Greitens, had with Greitens’ accuser.
Tisaby was later indicted on charges of perjury and evidence tampering, a case pending in St. Louis Circuit Court and set for trial March 28.
If the charges are sustained against Gardner, the Missouri Supreme Court could reprimand her, suspend or revoke her law license. Or the state’s highest court could take no action.
Greitens was indicted in February 2018 on a felony count of invasion of privacy that alleged that before his run for Missouri governor, he snapped a compromising photo of a woman and threatened to release it if she exposed their affair. Greitens denied that.