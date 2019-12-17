The Missouri Department of Natural Resources signed an agreement with Missouri Central Railroad Co. on Tuesday, paving the way for the Rock Island Line corridor to be used as a trail for recreational use.
"The Interim Trail Use Agreement ensures the preservation of the former railroad corridor for future transportation use and facilitates the eventual donation of the property to the department for recreational trail use," the department wrote in a news release.
The Rock Island Line corridor is a former railroad that stretched 144 miles from Windsor to Beaufort.
"Successfully negotiating an Interim Trail Use Agreement was a crucial first objective in this process, and I'm glad we finally reached it," Dru Buntin, the department's deputy director, said in the release.
According to previous Missourian reporting, the possibility of the railroad being converted into recreational trails worried farmers who owned land along the abandoned lines.
The agreement doesn't necessarily mean a trail will be fully developed. Almost $10 million still needs to be raised — to help cover costs for initial development, security and management — before the land will be transferred to the department. The estimated cost of a fully developed trail is $65 million to $85 million, according to the release.
"It's important to remember that this was just the first step on what promises to be a long journey," Buntin said.
The Missouri State Parks Foundation will be leading the fundraising effort, which is likely to require a combination of private, public and corporate sources, according to the release. Anyone interested in donating can do so through the foundation's website.
For now, the land remains the property of Missouri Central Railroad and is not open for public use.