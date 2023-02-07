Correction

A previous version of this story misspelled Sen. Mike Cierpiot's name. 

JEFFERSON CITY — The Senate Lounge erupted into finger snaps and claps Tuesday, prompting Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, to slam his gavel and caution that there would be no outbursts.

Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, Missouri's only gay senator, had told the sponsor of a bill banning discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools that he would not feel safe coming out to him if he were his father.

