JEFFERSON CITY — The Senate Lounge erupted into finger snaps and claps Tuesday, prompting Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, to slam his gavel and caution that there would be no outbursts.
Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, Missouri's only gay senator, had told the sponsor of a bill banning discussion of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools that he would not feel safe coming out to him if he were his father.
Razer said the "Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act" would erase him as a human.
"I don't know what vulnerable child you're trying to be compassionate to," Razer said. "It sure wasn't me in Cooter, Missouri. I needed to hear something positive. I needed somebody to stand up and say something good about me."
The Senate Education and Workforce Development Committee spent most of its Tuesday hearing debating and receiving testimony on Senate Bill 134, which would forbid public and charter school personnel from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity with students, unless the personnel are licensed mental health providers with prior parent permission. The bill does not outline penalties for violating its provisions.
Later Tuesday, the Senate Emerging Issues Committee heard testimony on another gender bill, one that would limit the ability of someone to change the sex listed on their birth certificate.
LGBTQ advocacy organization PROMO said in a Sunday press release that the bill was the most extreme "Don't Say Gay" bill to date in the United States. The bill would go further than Florida's 2022 bill, which prohibits instruction on gender identity and sexual orientation for students in kindergarten through third grade.
Sen. Mike Moon, R-Ash Grove, is the bill's sponsor. He resisted the "Don't Say Gay" characterization because he said the aim of the bill is to protect vulnerable children from conversations that should be had with parents or licensed mental health professionals, though he said he didn't know whether school counselors would fall under this category.
"This bill is not an incentive to promote hatred of a certain group," Moon said. "I'm going to talk about what the media is reporting this to be — a hate bill — it is not. I don't purport myself to be a bigot. I am not."
Katy Erker-Lynch, PROMO's executive director, said the bill "systematically and very specifically erases LGBTQ identity" and would cause LGBTQ people to leave or want to leave Missouri, just as they have in Florida. Berkowitz said 56% of LGBTQ parents surveyed in Florida have considered leaving the state since its "Don't Say Gay" bill went into effect.
"The fact that the bill was dignified by being given (to a) Senate committee should be appalling to any person paying attention and a wake-up call to those who are not," Erker-Lynch said.
Sarah Fessler said her family had recently left Kansas City because her eighth grade child changed their name from "Charlotte" to "Charlie." She said this was because a school counselor asked her child "if (they) wanted to have sex with another man." Other parents and teachers testified in support of the bill because they did not want school personnel to discuss sexual orientation or gender identity behind parents' backs.
"I don't care if you identify as a unicorn, you need to tell the parents first," Fessler said.
Andrew Schuerman of the Missouri School Counselor Association said LGBTQ youth are at "significantly higher risk for suicide." He said he has spoken to many students who felt safe sharing their sexual orientation and gender identity with him first, which helped them build up the courage to discuss their identity with their parents. He said the bill would make it more difficult for him to work together with parents to support their children.
Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, said parents need to be able to "direct the path of their child" and asked Schuerman whether counselors should be able to hide these conversations with parents. Schuerman said counselors are "morally and ethically bound" to work together with parents but said it is the child's decision, not the parent's, to decide when they are ready to bring these discussions home.
Ben Greene is a transgender man, and he said the bill would "hurt so many people." He said having people at school to talk to about his gender identity saved his life in a time when he was considering suicide. He said that parents should not try to prevent their children from speaking to other adults about their orientation or identity; instead, they need to figure out what they can do to make their children feel comfortable enough to come out to them.
"You cannot legislate trust into your own home," Greene said. "You have to build that yourself."
Birth certificate changes
The Senate's Emerging Issues Committee heard testimony on a bill introduced by Sen. Mike Cierpiot, R-Lee’s Summit, that would forbid changes to the gender on a birth certificate unless a surgical procedure had been completed to resolve a medically verifiable disorder of sex development. Cierpiot explained that exception covers those born intersex.
The bill explicitly disqualifies “non-surgical” means such as hormone treatment, voice and speech therapy, or behavioral therapy as paths to changing the sex designation.
Cierpiot said gender affirming care will be no less available to adults under his bill, but that he values the importance of a birth certificate as a historical document on demographic information. In his view, gender changes to the document would be as unworkable as amending the age or location of birth.
Timothy Faber of the Missouri Baptist Convention backed Cierpiot’s premise, saying that amending birth certificates represents the destruction of historical documents and the objective truth found at the time of birth.
Opponents expressed grave concern towards the harm that non-affirming ID’s — such as driver’s licenses and birth certificates — have upon the transgender population.
Casey Pick of the Trevor Project, an organization that serves transgender youth in crisis, said that “this law means that a document follows them their entire life,” a document which “doesn’t affirm who they are”; noting that inconsistencies with ID makes them dangerously vulnerable.
Amber Edmonds brought her birth certificate, which had been revised to reflect her transition.
Stacy Cay, born intersex, described for the senators the insult the current process can involve, recounting having been asked in a courtroom whether she had a penis: “a question no lady should have to answer.”
Also testifying were members of medical and religious communities, such as Charlie Adams of KCU SAFEE (Students Advocating for Equality Education) and Rabbi Daniel Bogard of the Central Reform Congregation. Each claimed that predominating, mistaken ideas such as an inflexible gender binary hinder respect for the transgender community.
To describe consequences of current law, Cierpiot recounted a lawsuit within his county, in which he said a school district lost $4 million after preventing a transgender student from accessing the boys locker room. A key piece of evidence presented by the student was a revised birth certificate, Cierpiot said.
Cierpiot said that he hopes to provide school districts "a little more strength" to make such determinations.