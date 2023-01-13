JEFFERSON CITY — Democrats on Wednesday slammed a Republican-backed change to the Missouri House dress code for women legislators.
Rep. Ann Kelley, R-Lamar, proposed explicitly requiring women legislators to wear jackets on the House floor, saying “it is essential to always maintain a formal and professional atmosphere.”
Lawmakers debate changes to House rules at the beginning of the General Assembly, every two years.
Previous rules stated “dresses or skirts or slacks worn with a blazer or sweater and appropriate dress shoes or boots” were allowed.
Rep. Brenda Shields, R-St. Joseph, said Kelley’s plan was intended to clarify current rules because the previous wording left the dress code up to interpretation.
“All we’re trying to do today is to take the same rules that we have and make them more clear,” Shields said.
Shields offered an amendment — which lawmakers adopted — allowing cardigans to count as jackets.
The new dress code for women says: “Proper attire for women shall be business attire, including jackets worn with dresses, skirts, or slacks, and dress shoes or boots.”
“I’ve seen a lot of lack of decorum in this room in my two years here and not once has that lack of decorum spurred from someone’s blazer or lack thereof,” said Rep. Ashley Aune, D-Kansas City.
“I know some governments require women to wear things over their face, but here, oh it’s OK because we’re just talking about how many layers they have to have over their shoulders,” said Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis.
Men must also abide by a dress code in the House; no updates were made Wednesday.
“Proper attire for gentlemen shall be business attire, including coat, tie, dress trousers, and dress shoes or boots,” according to the House rules.
Women hold less than a third of seats in the Missouri House.
The legislation is House Resolution 11.