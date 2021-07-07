A Fulton man was killed Tuesday in a vehicle collision on a Callaway County road.
Darrell Fischer, 47, was driving a truck on County Road 228, less than a mile east of County Road 257, when a John Deere tractor crossed the roadway, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol report.
The tractor, driven by a 16-year-old, hit Fischer head on and pushed his truck off the road where he hit two mailboxes. The accident was reported at 5:20 p.m.
Fischer was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
The 16-year-old walked away with minor injuries.