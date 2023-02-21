Eight weeks remain until the April 18 deadline for filing state taxes returns.
The Missouri Department of Revenue received more than 2.8 million electronically filed returns in 2021 and e-filing has become one of the most popular filing methods.
The benefits of e-filing include the convenience of filing on your own time, ensuring confidentiality, preventing errors that often occur with paper returns, allowing direct deposit to your bank account and proof of filing when your return is received and accepted.
Through the Free File Alliance, taxpayers are able to file their Federal and Missouri income tax returns using approved software, including 1040Now, FreeTaxUSA, Online Taxes Inc. and TaxSlayer.
Each software comes with a list of qualifications, which can be found on the Department of Revenue website.
The Department notes they do not endorse nor recommend any sites approved through the alliance, and none of the sites are maintained or controlled by the DOR.
Through the DOR’s Tax Return Status Tracker, customers can enroll in automatic text and alert email notifications regarding the status of the application.
Customers need their Social Security number, filing status and anticipated refund or balance due to enroll for alerts and must re-enroll each year.
What you need to get started
Filers will need a copy of last year’s tax return in order to access their Adjusted Gross Income and a valid Social Security number for yourself, your spouse and any dependent, if applicable.
You will need receipts of any Social Security benefits, records of any unemployment compensation, and all receipts from rental, real estate, royalties, partnerships, S corporation and trusts, if applicable.
Other required documents include sources of income such as W-2s, Form 1099-INT, Form 1099-G and forms 1099-DIV and 1099-R.
How to e-file
There are two ways for taxpayers to file their taxes online for free.
Guided Tax Preparation provides free online tax preparation and filing through an IRS partner site. The partners deliver the service at no cost for qualifying taxpayers whose Adjusted Gross Income is $73,000 or less.
Free File Fillable Forms are electronic federal tax forms, equivalent to a paper 1040 form. This is a free option for taxpayers whose income is greater than $73,000.
You must begin your filing process at IRS.gov to receive the benefits offered. Choose a free file option above and you will be directed to the IRS partner’s website to create a new account or log in to an existing account.
IRS Free File Program offers the most commonly filed forms and schedules for taxpayers.
Taxpayers can only file the current year tax return using IRS Free File. A prior year cannot be filed using IRS Free File.
