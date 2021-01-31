CALLAWAY COUNTY — An East St. Louis woman was killed Friday night while she was standing in the right lane of westbound Interstate 70 in Callaway County, according to KSDK.
According to KSDK, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said Kathleen Staten was hit just before 9 p.m. by a 2013 Nissan Altima about 2 miles west of the exit to Routes Z and A.
Staten, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene, as reported by KSDK. The driver of the car that struck Staten, a 32-year-old woman from Auxvasse, was not injured.
According to KSDK, it's unclear why Staten was standing in the roadway.
KOMU 8 has reached out to the Missouri State Highway Patrol for more information on the incident.
According to KSDK, the accident remains under investigation.