Days after being hospitalized for a heart episode, state government officials tweeted Saturday morning that former State Sen. Ed Emery has died. Emery was 71.
A Thursday news release from his campaign said Emery was speaking at an event hosted by the Randolph County Republican Women in Moberly on Tuesday evening when he collapsed from a heart episode. He was taken to University Hospital in Columbia, where he was said to be recovering.
Gov. Mike Parson said in his tweet that Emery leaves behind "an enduring legacy in public service."
Missouri Senate Republicans followed up with a tweet saying they are devastated by Emery's passing. "Our state is better because of Ed's character and public service," the tweet said.
Emery served eight years in the Missouri House of Representatives and eight years in the Missouri Senate. He was on the campaign trail when he collapsed, seeking the seat held by Rep. Vicky Hartzler, who’s running for the U.S. Senate seat held by Roy Blunt.