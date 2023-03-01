JEFFERSON CITY — The Senate took the first step Wednesday toward permitting some who qualify for the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, to purchase meals at restaurants.

The Senate Progress and Development Committee held a hearing on Senate Bill 313, which would allow restaurants contracted by the Missouri Department of Social Services to accept electronic benefit transfer cards to purchase meals.  

  • Spring 2023 State Government Reporter, and undergraduate student studying print and digital journalism. Reach me at bcm7fc@umsystem.edu

  • Fred Anklam Jr. manages state government reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

