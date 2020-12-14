Rudy Giuliani sparred with several Missouri House members during a hearing Monday over state lawmakers’ attempt to pass a resolution challenging the legitimacy of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory.
The hearing was contentious from start to finish, as members debated everything from the merits of fraud accusations to the procedural rules the hearing was being held under.
Thenon-binding resolution was proposed by Rep. Justin Hill, R-Lake St. Louis, and passed the House Special Committee on Government Oversight in a party-line vote.
The resolution asks Congress to deny the Electoral College results of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada if those states refuse to conduct investigations into thus-far unsubstantiated accusations of voter fraud.
“The members of the House of Representatives of the one Hundredth General Assembly, Second Extraordinary Session, hereby have no faith in the validity of the results of the 2020 presidential election reported by the states,” the resolution reads.
All six of the states listed certified their election results for President-elect Joe Biden. Their electors met earlier Monday, and all cast their votes for the former vice-president.
Nationwide, Biden received the votes of 306 electors, and President Donald Trump received the votes of 232. This leaves congressional certification as the last potential roadblock before Biden would be inaugurated Jan. 20.
Congress choosing not to count electors because of alleged fraud would be unprecedented and require approval from both chambers of Congress — which seems unlikely given Democrats’ hold over the House of Representatives and some skeptical comments from Republican senators.
It is unclear if the proposed resolution will formally find its way to the named states and Congressional leaders at all. After passing the special committee, the resolution would need approval of the Rules-Legislative Research Committee before reaching the full House for a vote.
During the hearing, Minority Floor Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, announced that rules committee chair Rocky Miller, R-Lake Ozark, would not bring the resolution forward.
“Tonight was an interesting spectacle, but obviously this is not going any further,” Quade said.
The questionable path forward did not prevent the hearing from growing contentious.
In his opening statement on the resolution, Hill read off messages sent to him by citizens of Missouri and other states, which thanked him for his work and voiced concerns that the election had been stolen.
“Polling shows that several Missourian have little faith, and I’m just doing my part to speak up for those Missourians,” Hill said.
In her questioning of Hill, Quade read off some messages she had received which voiced the opposite perspective of those read by Hill.
“I can do this too, is my point,” Quade said.
Quade then asked Hill if he thought returning to debate this resolution was a good use of their time or of taxpayer funds.
Hill responded that he believes there is “no better use of resources” than ensuring free and fair elections.
The debate seemed to reach its highest level of intensity during the testimony of Giuliani, a former New York City Mayor and personal lawyer to Trump.
Quade took issue with Giuliani even being able to appear before the committee using videoconference software. She questioned committee chair Rep. Robert Ross, R-Yukon, who invited Giuliani, as to whether regular citizens had been aware they could testify over Zoom in hearings.
Ross denied her complaint and allowed the former mayor’s testimony.
Giuliani first attempted to summarize the purported, though unproven, accusations of voter fraud in the states in question. He was only able to make it through his accusations about irregularities in Pennsylvania before he hit his time limit.
During questioning, Giuliani contended that despite Trump and his allies having lost 59 cases, including the recent case before the Supreme Court, that was not an indictment of the merits of their argument.
“There has been no case that has been decided on the merits at all,” Giuliani said.
Rep. Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, pushed back by quoting a Trump-appointed judge in Pennsylvania who said, “Calling an election unfair does not make it so,” when denying the campaigns accusations of fraud. Merideth is the ranking member on the committee.
Merideth also pointed out that the Justice Department, part of the Trump administration, had so far found no evidence of substantial fraud in the presidential election and that many of the states in question were at least partially led by Republicans.
“My question is, are all of these Republicans lying? Are they complicit? Are they incompetent?” He asked.
Giuliani responded by telling Meredith to “calm down” and “act like a gentleman.”
“I will not be calm,” Meredith said. “The American people are tired of your lies.”
“We cannot get a hearing without being subject to this kind of abuse,” Giuliani later said.
Rep. John Carpenter, D-Kansas City, went even further in his questioning of Giuliani.
“I am incredibly sad to say that you’ve greatly demeaned yourself and done incalculable damage to our country,” Carpenter said.
“Well I’d have to say I have the same sentiments towards you,” Giuliani shot back.
Secretary of State John Ashcroft also testified in order to provide information on elections in Missouri.
When asked whether he believed Congress should invalidate the electors of states won by Biden, Ashcroft joked, “It is generally my opinion that we’d all be better off if Congress never met.”
Earlier in the day, Ashcroft praised Missouri’s electoral process after all 10 of the state’s members of the Electoral College cast ballots for Trump. “Missouri should be an example, and is an example, for the rest of the country for how they should run elections with transparency and finality and certainty,” he said.
Sherry Kuttenkuler, who served as the elector for the 3rd Congressional District, also testified in the hearing.
“I have confidence in our state’s election, but I have no confidence on those states’ elections,” Kuttenkuler said.
Rep. Keri Ingle, D-Lee’s Summit, and Rep. Wiley Price, D-St. Louis, questioned whether Kuttenkuler would ever be comfortable with an investigation that did not find Trump deserved to win.
Kuttenkuler said she would never trust an investigation organized by Democrats, but she might trust one conducted by only Republicans. “Though, there are some Republicans” she does not trust.
Price didn’t disguise his contempt for the proceedings.
“If I’m being honest, this has been a waste of taxpayer money and a waste of our time,” Price said. “This has been much ado about nothing.”
Allison Sawyer contributed to this report.