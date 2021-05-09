When Missourians voted to lower lobbying limits to the legislature with Clean Missouri, the assumption was that influencing public officials with flashy tickets and grand lunches would stop.
But the amendment only targeted state lawmakers, allowing lobbying giants to focus on local offices.
Electrical companies in Missouri such as Ameren Missouri and Evergy were one of the top lobbying forces in local politics in 2019 and 2020, collectively spending a third of total lobbying expenditures.
In total, Missouri companies spent over $59,000 in 2019 and 2020 to influence state and local politics, a majority of that spent on local officials. Companies such as Ameren and Evergy spent over $20,000 to try and influence decisions in their favor. More than $11,000 was spent on “entertainment” expenditures on the local level.
While most on the outside perceive the lobbying interaction as a legal pay for play, those on the inside describe the process as something much less malicious.
Warren Wood, vice-president of regulatory and legislative affairs for Ameren Missouri, said that it’s less about influence and more about educating officials they meet with.
“We see advocacy efforts at the local, state and federal levels as a part of forming balanced policy that benefits our customers, the communities we serve and our company,” Wood said in an email.
Over half of the industry’s entertainment spending was spent on sports games such as St. Louis Cardinals baseball or MU football games.
The biggest recipient was the St. Louis City’s recorder of deeds, Michael Butler. He received over $4,000 from Ameren’s lobbyists. The cash spent on Butler’s swearing-in ceremony was one of the biggest lobbying contributions in at least the last 10 years, according to previous reporting by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Butler is also the chairman of the Missouri Democratic Party.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who recently hinted at a potential bid for U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat, received over $1,700 in sports games tickets in January 2020. Five other members of Lucas’ staff received nearly $3,000 in similar entertainment gifts. In total, Lucas’ office received over $4,000 from Evergy and KCP&L.
Neither Butler’s office or Lucas’ office responded to multiple requests for comment. According to a person on Lucas’ staff, Evergy reached out to Lucas’ office to potentially coordinate a statement about the expenditures. Evergy also did not respond to requests for comment on its lobbying activities.
Lobbyists may have more influence at the local level, explained Peverill Squire, a political science professor at MU. Lobbying local officials may be another route to influence state legislators.
“The most important thing is that legislators and local government officials have lots of different issues to grapple with, and the power of lobbying is really getting elected officials to focus on the issues that are of interest to the interest group to the exclusion of some of the other things they might be doing,” Squire said.
Malicious or not, Missouri lawmakers are reviewing legislation to reduce lobbying on the local level. State Rep. John Wiemann introduced House Bill 1400 to create ethics provisions for the city of St. Louis. Part of the bill would make it illegal for locally elected officials in the city of St. Louis to accept gifts from lobbyists. But Wiemann’s bill has not made much progress, and only about a week remains in the legislative session.
Ameren Missouri, which employed 132 lobbyists collectively in 2019 and 2020, was the largest spender in the electric sector, according to the Missouri Ethics Commission. Evergy employed 20 lobbyists during 2019 and 2020.
Ameren Missouri believes the connection its builds with local and elected officials is imperative “to ensure the reliability and affordability” of their service, according to Wood.
“The policies we advocate for protect customers from unnecessary cost increases while ensuring the grid reliability is never sacrificed,” Wood said.
From 1998 to 2020, electric utility companies were among the top spenders in lobbying at the federal level, spending a total of $2.5 billion, according to Investopedia. Electrical providers spend thousands of dollars to influence issues including cybersecurity, infrastructure, clean air initiatives, and waste regulations.