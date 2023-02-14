Jefferson City  The Missouri House debated a bill Tuesday that would require municipalities to foot the bill for electric vehicle charging stations if they require the stations to be built. The bill needs one more vote before being fully passed out of the house.

House Bill 184, sponsored by Rep. Jim Murphy, R-St. Louis, would make municipalities that require businesses to install electric vehicle charging stations to pay for all costs associated with installation. It also would forbid municipalities from requiring more than five charging stations in any parking lot.

