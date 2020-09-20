Advocates want to restore lost funding for programs for the elderly and are pushing for new protections.

Two bills allowing electronic monitoring in nursing homes have returned to the state legislature this year but differ in whether the nursing home should give permission.

What is elder abuse and neglect?

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, elder abuse is an "intentional act or failure to act that causes or creates a risk of harm to an older adult," which refers to someone age 60 or older. Abuse typically occurs by someone the elder trusts, such as a caregiver.

Elder abuse may be physical (including injury or death), sexual, financial, emotional or psychological. Neglect is defined as failing to meet an elder's basic needs, including food, water, shelter, clothing, hygiene and medical care.

A June 15 report from the World Health Organization states that about one in six elders experienced some form of abuse within the past year. Data from nine studies across six countries show that 64.2% of nursing home staff reported that residents in their facilities had been abused in the past year, the report says.