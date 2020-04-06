The emerald ash borer is now present in Chariton, Lafayette and Moniteau counties, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced in a news release Monday.

The green beetle came to Boone County last year, according to previous Missourian reporting. It's now reported in 78 counties.

Emerald ash borers kill 99% of all trees they attack, so it is important to either remove infested ash trees or treat them with insecticides, the release said. Ash firewood should also be burned quickly and not transported to other areas because that can cause the infestation to spread.

Infested trees often exhibit bark blonding, or damage resulting from woodpeckers removing bark in search of the beetle. Other signs include branch loss and sprouts growing from the trunk.

The department has a guide on how to manage emerald ash borer infestation, including tips on how to identify the beetle, which insecticides are appropriate and how to apply them effectively.

Missouri residents can report potential emerald ash borer infestations to the department by calling the Forest Pest Hotline at 866-716-9974 or following the directions to submit an online form at eab.missouri.edu.

