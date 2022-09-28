New York City's Democratic Mayor Eric Adams became the topic of online scrutiny after disparaging the state of Kansas at a press briefing Tuesday.

During a humanitarian trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, according to a Newsweek article, Adams said that New York has a meaningful brand identity, whereas "Kansas doesn't have a brand."

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • VOX reporter, fall 2021 Studying journalism Reach me at elisevmulligan@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 573-882-5700

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you