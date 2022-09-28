New York City's Democratic Mayor Eric Adams became the topic of online scrutiny after disparaging the state of Kansas at a press briefing Tuesday.
During a humanitarian trip to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, according to a Newsweek article, Adams said that New York has a meaningful brand identity, whereas "Kansas doesn't have a brand."
"You go there, okay, you're from Kansas," Adams said with a chuckle. "But New York has a brand...and that brand means we care."
Activists from all sides of the political spectrum publicly bashed Adams for his comments, as did most Twitter users from New York, Kansas and Missouri alike.
"Dude, as a Missourian, I hate Kansas as much as Eric Adams does but like how siblings are allowed to insult each other and NO ONE ELSE IS, @ericadamsfornyc can keep the name of Kansas out of his mouth!" Twitter user @auntiesam_2 wrote.
Here's what others had to say on Twitter: