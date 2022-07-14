A closed deposition is scheduled for Wednesday in the child custody case between Missouri's former governor and current U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens and his ex-wife, Sheena Greitens.
The deposition will the address the issue of whether the case will be moved to Texas, where Sheena Greitens now lives.
Judge Leslie Schneider said during a hearing Friday morning that she wants to learn the factual basis for a potential venue change, which Sheena Greitens is pursuing.
The decision was made to accommodate the schedule of the guardian ad litem in the custody case, Elizabeth Magee, who was not present at Friday's hearing.
In custody disputes, a guardian ad litem is a third party who represents the interests of the children.
Sheena Greitens' attorney Helen Wade argued for a deposition during Friday's hearing saying she wants question Eric Greitens under oath rather than relying on written testimony.
Wade also said Sheena Greitens wants to give additional testimony.
Eric Greitens' lawyer argued that written testimony should be sufficient, although ultimately agreed to Wednesday's deposition.
Wednesday's deposition will be the first time Eric Greitens could be asked under oath about his former wife made accusations of physical abuse toward her and their children in a March affidavit.
After Friday's hearing, Eric Greitens' attorney, Gary Stamper, told reporters he did not know if he'll question Sheena Greitens at the deposition and doing so would be a "game-time decision."
Schneider and both parties expressed a desire to reach a ruling on the venue as soon as possible.
“What we all want is finality," Wade said.
It is unclear whether a transcript of the deposition will be made public, although Wade and Stamper addressed the guardian ad litem's to cease open hearings to avoid hurting the Greitens' children.
"I don't think it's in the best interest of the kids to do a full hearing on the record in front of these wonderful people," Wade said, motioning to the media present in the courtroom.
The deposition is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday.