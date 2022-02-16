JEFFERSON CITY — Attorney General Eric Schmitt defended his office’s actions against mask mandates in Missouri at a House Budget Committee meeting Wednesday.
Reps. Maggie Nurrenbern, D-Kansas City, and Peter Merideth, D-St. Louis, questioned Schmitt on challenges to mask mandates from the attorney general’s office and whether this is the best use of the state’s resources.
“My ongoing concern with the office of the attorney general,” said Nurrenbern, “is if we’re spending a significant amount of time and resources to combatting COVID mitigation versus addressing a lot of very concerning things in our state, whether it’s opioids or human trafficking.”
Schmitt cited the dozens of cases involving mask mandates in schools that the attorney general’s office is now working on. Despite the criticism of the use of his office’s resources, Schmitt reiterated his dedication to putting an end to the mandates.
“I will not rest until these mandates are gone. Because they’re illegal, and they’re wrong, and they’re ineffective, and they’re hurting kids. So we can walk and chew gum at the same time, we’re gonna continue to do those other things. But central to my job is protecting the individual liberty of the citizens of the state,” Schmitt said.
Merideth spent some time asking Schmitt whether his personal opinions on masks influenced his office’s work with mask mandates. While Schmitt said there was no influence, Merideth was visibly skeptical.
The conversation came to a point when Merideth asked Schmitt whether a school was allowed to require students to wear shoes: “If shoes can be part of a dress code, can a mask be part of the dress code?”
In addition to the discussion of mask mandates in schools, Merideth prompted an inquiry of Schmitt’s decision to send letters to local health authorities throughout the state to advise them against mandating COVID-19 mitigation efforts.
After receiving these letters, a number of local health authorities ceased all COVID-19 mitigation efforts to avoid being sued by the attorney general’s office. Merideth pressed Schmitt on whether he followed up with these authorities to clarify what mandated practices would and would not be allowed. Schmitt said it was not his place to “give legal advice” and that the letters were simply “to inform them of a significant ruling that may affect their departments.”