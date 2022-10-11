A push by the attorney general’s office for the emails of professors and staff at MU has academic freedom advocates concerned the office is being weaponized to stifle free speech and deter researchers’ work.
In June, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt’s office sent two records requests to the university.
The first sought three-and-a-half years of emails sent to two staff members and a postdoctoral researcher, with the target appearing to be a university research program that aims to help teachers learn skills to promote social emotional learning among their students.
The second asked for four years of emails from two Missouri School of Journalism professors and the executive director of the fact-checking website, PolitiFact. The PolitiFact request was first reported by The Columbia Missourian.
Schmitt’s office has offered little public explanation for why it’s seeking the records, saying in a brief statement to The Kansas City Star on the PolitiFact request that it was “simply trying to get to the bottom of the fact checking process.”
A spokesman for Schmitt did not respond to requests for comment.
But to free speech advocates, Schmitt’s requests are a “shocking” overstep of his authority.
“When I see these requests, it really makes me worried about how this kind of request for faculty information can be used to burden faculty or hassle them where they’re engaging in research or scholarship that state actors might disagree with,” said Anne Marie Tamburro, program officer for student press and campus rights advocacy at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression, known as FIRE.
Chuck Hatfield, a Jefferson City attorney who worked in the attorney general’s office under Democrat Jay Nixon, said, “it is very clear to me that the attorney general is trying to use his office to advance his specific political agenda.”
“And it’s not proper,” Hatfield said.
In both open records requests, Schmitt’s general counsel — James “Jay” Atkins — argued the records were being sought in the public interest because “they are likely to contribute to a better understanding of the operations or activities” of the School of Medicine and School of Journalism.
They were the only two requests sent by Schmitt’s office to the University of Missouri System since the start of the year. Copies of both were obtained by The Independent through a separate request under the Sunshine Law.
Tom Warhover, an associate professor at the Missouri School of Journalism who previously taught the PolitiFact class on fact checking and was named in the request, said he was notified of it in the fall, and expressed confusion as to “what the A.G.’s office could possibly want with old emails about a class that hasn’t even been taught for the past year and a half.”
“The whole thing leaves me less chilled than confused,” said Warhover, who is also the editor-at-large at the Reynolds Journalism Institute. “I’ll continue to teach the process of fact-checking in my other classes.”
Risa Lieberwitz, general counsel for the American Association of University Professors, said the request, “raises very serious questions about whether the attorney general is invading academic freedom.”
For universities to carry out their mission to teach and conduct research in the public interest, faculty doing that work must, “have the academic freedom to do their research and their teaching without censorship, without governmental intervention into their teaching or research agendas,” Lieberwitz said, “and without public records that are invasive in a way that violates their academic freedom.”
Free and open discussion of research and projects pre-publication is essential, Lieberwitz said, noting that faculty also have academic freedom related to the university administration, as well as the state. In some states, such as Virginia and Arizona, courts have blocked records requests for faculty members’ emails related to their research.
Asked if the university takes any steps to ensure it’s taking into consideration the academic freedom of its staff and students when responding to open records requests, Christian Basi, a spokesman for the university, said: “We comply with the state law. What the Sunshine Law provides us and tells us we have to give, we give.”
Tamburro said FIRE would like to see the university take the initiative to protect its professors and students targeted in open records requests from the attorney general and ensure it is lending its platform to support its professors whose work could easily be taken out of context and warped for political reasons.
She worries that even if communications are not handed over in response to these requests, the damage will have been done.
“I think the requests themselves,” Tamburro said, “are chilling enough.”
This story was first published in The Missouri Independent, a nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering state government and politics and is reprinted with permission.