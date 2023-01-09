Prairie restoration near Montgomery City

Bob Kendrick, a member of the Mississippi Hills chapter of the Missouri Master Naturalists, looks out for progress on a field undergoing prairie restoration near Monroe City.

 Rebecca Rivas/The Missouri Independent

MONROE CITY — As beautiful as a tallgrass prairie in bloom is, establishing one is equally unglamorous.

First invasive species, like autumn olive or bradford pear trees, have to be ripped out and burned. And even after prairie grass seeds are thrown, it won’t be pretty at first.

