The COVID-19 death toll has been significantly and systematically undercounted in a majority of Missouri counties, illustrating the patchwork of local standards used to determine causes of death during the pandemic, according to new data from a team of public health researchers.
A preprint study of pandemic excess mortality found about one in four likely COVID-19 deaths has gone uncounted in Missouri — a rate higher than the U.S. collective level — with many counties tracking fewer.
"The issue is that deaths are investigated on a local level across the United States," said Andrew Stokes, an assistant professor at Boston University who was part of the project. "And, especially early in the pandemic, there were no kind of universal standards for determining what was a COVID death versus something else."
Those undercounts can compromise data vital to officials’ task of monitoring the pandemic. On an individual level, a misattributed death can mean a family misses out on thousands of dollars in federal government aid to cover funeral expenses.
Holes in the death toll also can affect policymakers’ actions and underestimate the threat of COVID-19 in communities.
"The information really matters because it informs people’s decision-making," Stokes said.
In most Missouri counties, investigating deaths that occur outside of a medical setting falls to coroners with varied amounts of training. Public health officials, researchers and coroners themselves point to patchwork systems for investigating COVID-19 deaths, inconsistent training and minuscule budgets as causes of undercounts.
In those areas, "you have to look carefully at the folks who are reporting cause of death and ask whether or not they’re reporting the cause of death correctly," said Robert Anderson, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s chief mortality statistician.
Excess mortality trends
To determine where COVID-19 deaths might have been missed, public health officials and researchers alike turn to a metric called excess mortality or excess deaths.
Rather than focus on specific causes of death, excess mortality examines the raw number of deaths during a time period, comparing the total to what a statistical model based on non-pandemic years would expect there to be.
The model created by Stokes’ team, for example, predicted that about 117,000 Missourians would have died from March 2020 through the end of 2021. Instead, they found about 20,000 more deaths than expected — a tally of excess deaths.
Such a drastic spike is mostly comprised of COVID-19 deaths, analysts reason.
Since the start of the pandemic, Missouri has attributed about 75% of those excess deaths to COVID-19, according to research from Stokes’ team, which is lower than the nationwide mark of about 82%.
The data show that undercounts are the clear norm throughout the state, appearing in 91 of Missouri’s 114 counties, plus in the city of St. Louis.
The counties that attributed the smallest proportion of their excess deaths to COVID-19 are generally in Missouri’s southeast along the Arkansas border and in the Bootheel. Many of the counties in this area attributed fewer than half their excess deaths to COVID-19.
Virus death tolls were closest to excess counts in southwest Missouri — around the region's larger cities such as Springfield and Joplin — and in the Kansas City metropolitan area.
In Greene County, which includes Springfield, about 95% of excess deaths were attributed to COVID-19. That rate remained consistent over the course of the pandemic. Because the county has a larger population, it uses an appointed medical examiner for death investigations.
Boone County — with the city of Columbia and another medical examiner system — had more varied results. In 2020, about half the area’s excess deaths were attributed to COVID-19, but that rate rose to about 76% in 2021.
Analyzing trends like these in excess mortality data has become a "critical piece" of COVID-19 and mortality surveillance over the course of the pandemic, Anderson said, although it isn’t a new concept.
In the past, excess deaths have been measured following natural disasters such as Hurricanes Katrina and Maria — which devastated parts of Louisiana in 2005 and Puerto Rico in 2017, respectively — as a way to capture the effects of a storm beyond the immediate event.
That application shows the indirect nature of excess mortality, which its analysts acknowledge.
"It’s not entirely clear how much of that non-COVID excess is really COVID (that was) attributed to a different cause in error, or how much of it are deaths that can be sort of indirectly attributed to the pandemic but not the virus specifically," Anderson said.
Deaths that may have been the result of inaccessible health care, fear of catching COVID-19 at a medical facility or economic distress would all contribute to the spike in mortality.
But largely, applications of the data focus on inconsistencies from county to county. Anderson said excess mortality “can point to deficiencies in cause of death ascertainment,” or differences among the practices of death investigators, such as coroners.
‘You get told one thing and then get told another thing’
Bill Jones chuckled as he described his training when he became coroner of Morgan County in 2009.
"It was a joke, plain and simple," he said.
Jones said though training has improved in recent years, he was never given formal instruction on how to fill out a death certificate. During the pandemic, the only COVID-related instruction he received from the Missouri Coroners’ and Medical Examiners’ Association was how to perform a COVID test, he said.
As elected officials, coroners don’t necessarily come to the post with any knowledge of the death investigation process.
Requirements are slim: In Missouri, coroners must be U.S. citizens at least 21 years old. They must live in the state in which they serve for a year and in their county for at least six months.
Coroners generally serve smaller rural counties while medical examiners — who are appointed and have medical degrees — often work in larger, metropolitan areas. In Missouri, about 86% of counties have coroners, meaning one in three Missourians live under a coroner system.
Once elected, coroners investigate deaths that occur outside of a hospital or medical facility. When someone dies in a medical setting, cause of death is determined by an on-site physician who fills out the death certificate.
Coroners in the state must complete 20 hours of classroom training per year, according to the state coroners’ and medical examiners’ association. Those who don’t will have $1,000 withheld from their salary.
In 2020, Missouri law established the Coroner Standards and Training Commission, meant to set new training standards for Missouri coroners.
The group has convened once in its first two years, delayed by a lack of appointments to the commission by Gov. Mike Parson. Now, with a quorum established, the commission has appointed Randolph County Coroner Sid Conklin as its chair and set meetings for later in June and October.
Conklin attributed the quality of training in past years to budget constraints within the coroners’ and medical examiners’ association.
"They had their hands tied as far as what they could offer and tried to use lesson plans and information that people donated their time to put together," he said.
The new state statute includes a $1 fee on death certificates, which will go toward a training fund for Missouri coroners. Conklin said this will ease the association’s financial limitations moving forward.
Conklin said he hopes the majority of coroners and medical examiners in the state have the training they need but thinks new training should include COVID-19 or other health concerns that may cause several deaths.
The patchwork training process is evident in coroners’ methods for attributing deaths to COVID-19, which vary throughout the state.
Vincent Shelby, a coroner for Nodaway County in northwest Missouri, said he never received any unilateral instructions for handling possible COVID-19 deaths from the state.
"You get told one thing and then get told another thing, but there’s never really been anything in writing (from the state) that I’ve been presented with," Shelby said, adding that he did receive some instructive emails from the CDC.
Conklin relies on previous test results in his investigations.
"If I don’t have medical information from a health care provider, then I’m not going to list COVID as a cause of death," Conklin said.
He noted he has previously corrected death certificates that didn’t mention COVID-19 as a contributing factor when he learned the patient was diagnosed with COVID before they died.
"We’re fortunate that the way we’re set up is that if I call for an autopsy, one’s going to be performed," Conklin said. "I also know from talking to other coroners that some just don’t have the budget."
Scotland County, in the northeast corner of Missouri, is one such county. Davis, the county’s coroner and a physician, said his annual budget is $15,000 each year, but his salary makes up about two-thirds of that.
With the remaining funds, he said his office can only afford to order one or two autopsies per year.
"Even aside from COVID, there’s that whole issue of we don’t have enough money to really do the type of investigating and determining causes of death in unexplained deaths," Davis said.
Other death certificate inconsistencies have come from coroners following families’ preferences for what cause of death should be. Davis said that toward the beginning of the pandemic, some families in Scotland County asked the coroner’s office to remove COVID from their loved ones’ death certificates.
For legal purposes, he said, he denied these requests if COVID contributed to that person’s death.
"We had to put something down that was legally accurate and correct, and we couldn’t always just do what they wanted," Davis said.
In 2021, Macon County Coroner Brian Hayes admitted to excluding COVID-19 from at least a half-dozen death certificates when asked by families to do so.
The Missouri Independent reported in December that Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan didn’t attribute any deaths to COVID-19 in 2021. Jordan told the Independent the coroner’s office didn’t investigate COVID-19 deaths, and families had to show proof of a positive COVID test to have it written on victims’ death certificates.
Jones, the Morgan County coroner, said coroners who don’t check for COVID-19 are doing a disservice to families.
"They’re not going to be where they can claim that federal funeral credit," he said. "I certainly wouldn’t want to do that in my county."
Federal funeral aid
Whether a death certificate displays COVID-19 as a cause of death has direct financial impacts on victims’ families.
Through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, relatives of people who have died from the virus can claim up to $9,000 in funeral expense relief if the death certificate names COVID-19 as a cause or contributing factor to a person’s death.
The agency has given 389,000 people such grants, totaling $2.5 billion as of June 6, according to a FEMA news release.
Outright denials of assistance are relatively rare. A FEMA spokesperson said that 14,146 applications have been denied for any number of reasons. A little more than 600 of those rejections, making up 4.3% of the denials, were because COVID-19 was not listed on a death certificate.
‘No perfect metric’
The inconsistencies of coroners and their death certificates are nothing new to public health officials and researchers who have studied COVID-19. Those factors are what brought them to excess mortality, a metric that “doesn’t suffer from issues of (cause of death) reporting,” said Anderson, the CDC’s chief mortality statistician.
The measure is inherently much more objective and straightforward than deaths attributed to any particular cause because, as Anderson puts it, “determining whether somebody’s dead or not is pretty easy.”
Variability in death investigations underlines the broader inconsistency of COVID-19 surveillance that has complicated the task for officials and researchers from the beginning of the pandemic.
Testing hasn’t been consistently accessible — and lately, at-home rapid tests mean a smaller percentage of cases are reported — limiting the value of case counts. Stokes, the researcher, said hospitalization data aren't always available, either.
And, of course, COVID-19 death investigation processes vary greatly by geography.
It means public health officials and researchers have to vary the ways they study the pandemic and its tolls, including the use of excess mortality.
“There’s no perfect metric,” Stokes said.