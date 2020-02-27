JEFFERSON CITY — Lawmakers advanced a bill Thursday that would exempt private school employees from the state minimum wage increase.
The House passed HB 1559, sponsored by Rep. Tim Remole, R-Excello, with a vote of 94 to 53.
In 2018, Missouri voters passed Proposition D, which put in motion a minimum wage increase of 85 cents per year until it reaches $12 an hour in 2023. The current Missouri minimum wage is $9.45 an hour.
If passed, the bill would exempt hourly employees of religious or other nonpublic schools from the increase.
Remole said he wasn’t sure what the minimum wage for those exempt workers would be, saying, “[the private schools] have their way of taking care of their people.”
Remole said the purpose of the bill is to lessen the financial burden on cash-strapped religious schools.
Some Democrats spoke in opposition to the bill, citing Proposition D and the need for a livable wage.
Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St.Louis, who organized for a $15 minimum wage in St. Louis, said low wages are a human rights issue.
“This is honestly shameful, that we’re trying to take away money from teachers, individuals who are teaching our most vulnerable young people,” Aldridge said.
Republicans countered by saying the people who work in religious schools don’t do it for the “almighty dollar.”
“There are those individuals out there that are not interested in the amount of money they are making, but they are interested in helping the kids,” said Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, who supported the bill.
The legislation now goes to the Senate.