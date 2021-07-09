OSAGE BEACH — With COVID-19 cases on the rise, Lake Regional in Osage Beach is pleading for Missourians to get vaccinated.
A letter to the community, sent from the health system, started with "Things are bad."
Lake Regional says six COVID-19 patients have died since July 1. In comparison, six COVID-19 patients died in all of June and only one COVID-related death occurred in May.
So far in July, Lake Regional has averaged 21 COVID-positive inpatients daily, or 25% of its total inpatient census.
The letter continued, "And things are about to get worse." Dane Henry, CEO of Lake Regional Health System, echoed the letter and said he's not exactly worried with what's happening now, but what's to come.
On Wednesday, a hot spot advisory was issued by the Missouri Department of Health and Human Services in Miller, Morgan and Camden counties. DHSS warned health care providers that there is a spike of cases expected in those counties due to low vaccination rates and because of a surge of cases in southwest Missouri.
"Forecasted rates in Miller, Morgan and Camden counties could be three or more times higher in the coming weeks due to the low vaccination rates," the advisory said.
"That's what worries us and that's what has caused us as an institution to very loudly ring the alarm, that if we do in fact see that, that becomes our reality," Henry said. "It's going to be very difficult for our health system and those that surround us."
Laclede and Pulaski counties also were noted as high transmission areas.
The advisory comes as cases and hospitalizations are surging in southwest Missouri. Most of those cases are attributed to the Delta variant, which currently makes up 73.3% of all cases in the state.
Experts say the Delta variant appears to spread more easily and poses a higher risk of hospitalization than other strains.
"At Lake Regional, we are already stretched to the limit. Our hospital is very near capacity, and we are seeing exceptionally high numbers of Emergency Department patients daily," the letter said. "Our care teams are working harder than ever before as COVID strains our facility, already busy with summer visitors and routine patient care."
Henry says it's "turning into a disease or condition of the unvaccinated."
"And I think that's probably the very frustrating part. What they [nurses, physicians] are contending with on a daily basis, is a population of patients that are incredibly ill, and a sizeable percentage of which may not survive. And with very few exceptions, those people are unvaccinated," Henry said.
"And the unvaccinated individuals are the ones that we've seen, you know, end up in the ICU and end up in the PCU."
The letter continued with a plea to get vaccinated.
"Please, roll up your sleeves. To be completely blunt, we need you to get vaccinated now. If you haven't already, please roll up your sleeves. Do it to protect yourself, your family and this community."
Henry, again, echoed the plea, and said if you're concerned about the safety or whether it's the right thing to do, to talk to your doctor, those who work at clinics or hospitals.
"We would be happy to talk to you. We have no agenda. We have no political, economic or other agenda or an shape or form. Our single job and role is to keep people healthy," he said.
Lake Regional offers free vaccines at its seven primary care locations. County health departments, Central Ozarks Medical Center and the area's retail pharmacies also offer the vaccine.
Lake Regional Health System also updated its visitor policy, starting Friday, July 9, due to the high number of cases and the hot spot advisory.
Staff will ask hospital visitors a series of screening questions before entering the facility. Visitors will also be required to wear a visitor badge. Clinic visitors will also be screened and given badges.
The release also says one support person will be allowed per emergency department patient. The hospital system says this change helps limit the exposure risk for caregivers, patients and their visitors, and allows for social distancing in waiting areas. Two parents are allowed for pediatric patients.
Masks are still required in all Lake Regional facilities, regardless of vaccination status.