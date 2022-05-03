Experts expect wide impact if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

Though there is only one remaining clinic providing abortion services in Missouri, experts in constitutional law say the possible overturning of Roe v. Wade would still have immediate and dramatic effects on the state.
A draft ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court was leaked and published by Politico on Monday, detailing a decision to overrule Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, both cases used as the basis to guarantee a constitutional right to abortion.
In the document, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start.” Since it was leaked, the Court released a statement that said draft opinions are regularly circulated internally as a “routine and essential part of the Court’s confidential deliberative work.” It does not represent the final ruling for the case, which is expected to be released this summer.
Missouri is one of 13 states that have a “trigger law.” It states that if Roe is overturned, Missouri will immediately ban all abortions, performed at any stage of pregnancy, except in cases of “medical emergency.”
Missouri’s sole abortion clinic — a Planned Parenthood affiliate in St. Louis — would no longer be allowed to offer those services. No other facilities for abortion services would be able to open or operate in Missouri.
“As of today, this opinion is not final, and abortion remains a constitutional right,” said Planned Parenthood Great Plains Interim President and CEO Emily Wales in a statement. “But it confirmed the future we feared is here: a world where basic reproductive health care will soon be outlawed for most Americans.”
Overturning Roe could also have broader impacts on access to care relating to pregnancy complications and miscarriage, legal experts say.
A lot of the same medications and procedures used in abortions are used for aftercare for miscarriages, terminating dangerous pregnancies and other conditions. While Missouri’s trigger law makes exception for abortions performed for “medical emergency,” it does not define what that is.
Marcia McCormick, a law professor at St. Louis University, predicted that some doctors will be hesitant to perform certain procedures or prescribe medicines, even if they think it’s best for their patient, because doing so could subject them to prosecution.
“Even ordinary pregnancy care is going to become really complicated,” she said. “The law goes so far beyond just the one procedure at just this one part in time … . That’s part of the problem: Most people don’t understand much about the medical issues surrounding fertility and pregnancy and delivery in the first place.”
Experts predicted that overturning the case could have a sort of domino effect, leading additional landmark cases to be overturned as well.
“The criticism that (the draft opinion) levels at Roe and Casey are the same kinds of criticism that can be leveled at any number of cases about things like contraceptive use, consensual sexual activity between adults and same-sex marriages,” Rigel Oliveri, a law professor at MU, said.
In March, Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, proposed amendments to several House bills that would have created a legal pathway for private citizens to sue anyone who performs an abortion or aids and abets a Missourian getting an abortion, regardless of whether the procedure is performed inside or outside the state.
That amendment ultimately failed due to concerns of its constitutionality, but McCormick said overturning Roe could lead to more “appetite” for revisiting proposals like Coleman’s in the future.
“Especially if you see sort of ‘border conflicts’ … developing,” she said. “I think there will be greater appetite by activists to try to limit people’s ability to travel to seek that care or to control what’s happening in those states by imposing some sort of penalty.”
But whether such laws could hold up is a different question. Oliveri said the legislature will never have any legal standing to prevent people from seeking abortions elsewhere.
“Such laws will never be constitutional because they interfere with the right that all citizens have to travel freely from one state to another,” Oliveri said. “No state can prohibit a person from traveling to another state to engage in activity that would be legal in the destination state.”
The trigger law
Trigger laws would ban abortion in the event that the Roe v. Wade decision were ever overturned by the Supreme Court. Missouri’s trigger law was passed in 2019 as part of a larger package of abortion legislation. It would ban all abortions in the state which are not medical emergencies where the life of the mother is at risk. There would be no exceptions for victims of rape or incest.
The “Missouri Stands for the Unborn Act” would see the governor, attorney general or legislature issue an order to implement the ban after the high court decided to strike down the nearly 50-year-old precedent on abortion access. Such an order could also occur after a constitutional amendment or federal law that accomplished the same thing.
After the order is issued, state statutes would be revised, and Missouri law would mandate “no abortion shall be performed or induced upon a woman, except in cases of medical emergency. Any person who knowingly performs or induces an abortion of an unborn child in violation of this subsection shall be guilty of a class B felony, as well as subject to suspension or revocation of his or her professional license by his or her professional licensing board.” The person who receives the hypothetical abortion would not be charged with conspiracy in that felony, according to the law.
Five other states, which don’t have trigger laws, have abortion bans that predate the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision. Eleven more states have laws that would ban abortions which occur earlier than the current standard of fetal viability but don’t ban abortions altogether.
Local response
Tuesday evening, a large crowd of people marched around downtown with signs, chanting slogans like, “Abortion is health care.”
“We’re here protesting over our reproductive rights and rights over our bodies,” said protester Jules Duffin. “As people with uteruses, we want to have control over what we do with our bodies. We believe it should be a choice for everybody whether or not you should get an abortion.”
After the march, the group gathered again in front of the Boone County Courthouse, where people took turns sharing their thoughts on and personal experiences with abortion. Sarah Peters spoke about female empowerment and the necessity of public demonstrations.
“In times like these, you feel really helpless,” she said. “And so getting a group of people organized and being able to talk and share your experiences and bond over wanting to help others is a really empowering thing.”
Wicker Perlis contributed to this report.