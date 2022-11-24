Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements

Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54.
Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled being run off the road years ago by a speeding motorist while traveling Highway 54 in his combine.
The combine blew a tire. Gamm suffered only bumps and bruises, but he said the episode left a frightening impression.
“The hand of God was with me.”
U.S. 54 stretches across the entire state, from Nevada in the southwest to Louisiana on the Mississippi River in northeast Missouri. It has multiple lanes as it crosses through Jefferson City and the Lake of the Ozarks, where MoDOT has spent millions improving the highway.
East of Mexico, Missouri, U.S. 54 is a narrow two-lane highway. Corn and soybean fields line long stretches of the corridor, and small towns — Vandiver, Laddonia, Farber, Vandalia, Curryville, Bowling Green and Louisiana — are strung like pearls along the way. Signs listing their populations and reduced speed limits mark the towns’ boundaries.
The highway isn’t a straight shot, either. It takes a few 90-degree turns along the route. Stop signs and roundabouts also sprinkle the corridor, and turn lanes are sparse.
The Highway 54 Coalition, comprising residents and representatives of Audrain and Pike counties, as well as communities along the highway, has been pushing for an upgrade to the highway for around 20 years.
It lobbied hard for the New Champ Clark Bridge that connects Missouri and Illinois across the Mississippi River. The new bridge, which replaced the original built in 1928, opened in August 2019 and cost around $61 million.
Its continued advocacy is finally paying off. The Missouri Department of Transportation included $1 million to study potential solutions to the underdeveloped highway in the five-year Statewide Transportation Improvement Program that the Highways and Transportation Commission approved last summer.
That plan is the largest MoDOT has ever assembled, due to an increase in infrastructure investments from the federal government and revenue from Missouri’s increased gas tax.
“This has been a priority for us that we’ve been unable to really attack in the past in the way that we really would prefer,” said Jerad Noland, design engineer for MoDOT’s Northeast District.
U.S. 54 through Audrain and Pike counties is a key artery for agriculture and freight commerce. In 2021, for example, an average of 2,855 vehicles per day used a section of its eastbound lane between Vandalia and Bowling Green just east of Route M, according to a MoDOT traffic volume map.
Gamm and others will tell you the highway is particularly challenging for farmers moving large equipment around.
“It can get pretty hazardous at times,” Gamm said.
The 54 Coalition’s preferred change to the 54 corridor, and the one most likely to happen, is to develop a “shared four-lane” road. This system actually creates three lanes, with the extra lane alternating travel directions down the highway for passing opportunities.
Audrain County Presiding Commissioner Alan Winders said improving the highway is key to the economic health of the region.
“For decades, perhaps forever, economic development has happened around transportation,” Winders said.
Sarah Evans and her husband, owners of the Ol’ Country Store in Farber, opened the business on Memorial Day weekend. They picked its location because it was right on the highway.
The store sells meat and produce from local farms, including their own. Many of its summer customers are folks hauling boats to either Mark Twain Lake or Lake of the Ozarks, and farmers driving tractors or combines routinely pass by.
Deanna Terry, a lifelong resident of the area, visited the store this summer to buy ice cream made by the Ice Cream Factory in Eldon. While checking out, conversation with Evans turned to the importance of Highway 54.
“I mean if 54 shut down, our town would die,” Terry said.
Coalition members say the movement for an update has grown over time, but one development sticks out to some.
In 2006, POET Bioprocessing began operations in Audrain County’s Laddonia, bringing a flood of new freight traffic. Laddonia is a small town of 502 people, according to the 2020 Census. It’s a 20-minute drive northeast of Mexico.
POET converts corn starch into bio-ethanol and receives over 100 semi-loads of local corn per day, said Steve Murphy, general manager of the plant.
Incoming trucks each carry around 900 bushels of corn, and another 60 trucks ship outbound POET products. Roughly half of the 60 carry high-protein animal feed on Highway 54 to the Mississippi River port in Louisiana.
The plant itself sits right off the highway, and the company added turn lanes when it was built to improve access and safety. An improvement to the corridor would help the plant ship more efficiently, especially to the river port.
“Getting through some of those smaller towns and having faster turnaround times for large loads going there would be a very attractive thing for the site,” Murphy said, adding that a wider highway also would help farmers get to and from their fields more quickly.
Bowling Green Mayor Jim Arico said an improved highway would boost economic development across the region and allow smaller towns such as his to begin competing with larger cities.
Bowling Green, for example, has untapped land ready for new employers. He thinks the property could be a great area of investment for a burgeoning electric vehicle and battery industry.
“Small towns like Bowling Green really need highway access,” Arico said.
MoDOT’s five-year plan contains money for a planning phase known as “scoping,” in which a hired consultant will do an environmental assessment of U.S. 54. More information-gathering and public input opportunities are planned throughout early 2023.
Noland, the MoDOT design engineer, said a previous study of the highway suggested bypasses around some towns were a possibility, but MoDOT ultimately plans to prioritize parts of the corridor that need passing lanes.
Gamm, the Pike County presiding commissioner, is grateful the planning is about to get underway. He remembers the appeal he made to MoDOT a couple of years ago.
“My words were: ‘Please finish it.’”
Missouri News Network reporter Jana Rose Schleis contributed reporting to this story.