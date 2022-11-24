 Skip to main content
Farmers, communities see need for U.S. 54 improvements

Chris Gamm once owned two farms in Pike County that were 12 miles apart. That’s about a 36-minute drive at 20 mph. He’d often have to drive his row-crop equipment, including tractors and combines, down the two-lane U.S. 54.

Gamm, who is now Pike County’s presiding commissioner, recalled being run off the road years ago by a speeding motorist while traveling Highway 54 in his combine.

The combine blew a tire. Gamm suffered only bumps and bruises, but he said the episode left a frightening impression.

Farber, Oct. 15 — Mackenzie Fox, 10, leaps across a ditch

Farber, Oct. 15 — Mackenzie Fox, 10, leaps across a ditch on the side of Highway 54, right outside of The Ol' Country Store in Farber during the 5th Annual Ralls County Honor Flight SXS Ride. Riders stopped at the store to buy ribeye and brisket sandwiches. Sarah Evans opened The Ol' Country Store to sell the beef her husband raises on their farm. Now, the store has expanded to include more local produce and goods, and is one of two businesses in Farber. Until its opening, there was nowhere to buy milk or eggs without driving several miles. It is one of two businesses in Farber. 
Laddonia, July 4 — Natalie Higgins holds a frog during

Laddonia, July 4 — Natalie Higgins holds a frog during Laddonia’s 70th annual Fourth of July celebration while she waits to compete in the traditional frog and turtle races. The children were each given a frog that they put into a square section of concrete, prodding and poking it until it jumped past the tape perimeter. Fourth of July is an important for Laddonia, and people travel from all the nearby towns to participate in the parade, watch the softball tournament, play games, enjoy time with friends and neighbors and see the fireworks display. 
Louisiana, June 19 — From left, Brock Cropp

Louisiana, June 19 — From left, Brock Cropp, Thomas Burse, Tyrees Hill, BJ Cropp and Bernard Chatman watch a friendly game of corn hole and relax on a Sunday afternoon on the corner of Eighth and Allen streets. The houses in that section of Louisiana are all Black owned, and on weekends when the weather is nice, the neighbors gather together in a grassy lot on the corner.
Vandalia, Aug. 19 — 21-year-old farmer Treyson Culwell sprays a field

Vandalia, Aug. 19 —  Treyson Culwell, 21, sprays a field of soy with fungicide at his farm. Culwell became the primary farmer of 2,200 acres of corn and soy as an 18-year-old after both of his parents died. Culwell drives his tractors down Highway 54 and is excited for the potential expansion and the safety additional passing opportunities will offer. “On 54, there is always a chance you get hit,” Culwell said.
Vandalia, Oct. 14 — Cody Gilley, right, his wife Sabrina Gilley

Vandalia, Oct. 14 — Cody Gilley, right, his wife Sabrina Gilley and  7-month-old-son, Cooper Gilley, catch candy during the Van-Far Homecoming Parade in October. Cody Gilley has lived in Vandalia on and off his entire life and has been a baseball coach for the past four years, making his house a popular stop during the parade. The Gilleys enjoying living in Vandalia because it is close to family and where they have always called home. "I feel good about the decision to raise Cooper in a small community because he will grow up with a sense of pride for the community," Cody Gilley said. 
Bowling Green, Aug. 7 — Helen and Walt Crew wait for guests

Bowling Green, Aug. 7 — Helen and Walt Crew wait for guests to check in August at the Cozy C RV Campground. The couple built the campground in 1996 after retiring from their teaching jobs in Iowa. Helen Crew’s family farm was located on the campground property, which her family purchased after the original farmhouse was taken by eminent domain when the current Highway 54 was built. The campground is situated between the current Highway 54 and a road which once was Highway 54. The Crews are fixing up the campground so they can sell it and retire for good, but they recognize an expansion of the highway would make it easier for RVs to turn into the campground for the next owners. 
Bowling Green, June 25 — Zarah Anderson swipes at her father

Bowling Green, June 25 — Zarah Anderson swipes at her father, Charles Anderson, after he messed with her ponytail as she polished his bike in front of Southside Bar and Grill. Both are members of the Brotherhood of Bikers Motorcycle Club, which chooses a town in northeast Missouri or southwest Illinois each year for its annual car and bike show. This year, the group gathered in June in the Bowling Green town square next to a statue of Chad Perkins. 
Vandalia, July 9 — Troy Perkins carries an American flag

Vandalia, July 9 — Troy Perkins carries an American flag across the ring at the opening of the Tri-County Saddle Club Horse Show at the Vandalia Summer Palooza. The Vandalia Fair Board hosts the event each year, which is free to the public and vendors. 
Laddonia, July 27 — Corn falls from the back of a semi

Laddonia, July 27 —  Corn falls from the back of a semi into a grate at POET Bioprocessing Plant. POET converts the corn to ethanol, cattle feed and food grade CO2. The plant is a major source of energy for the area, and the farmers and truckers rely on Highway 54 to access it. Whenever there is a large construction project, POET lends its property as a place to store asphalt and equipment to speed up the process.
Vandalia, Oct 14 — Seniors Taylor Hays, left, and Brandon Eoff

Vandalia, Oct 14 — Seniors Taylor Hays, left, and Brandon Eoff are crowned Van-Far High School Homecoming king and queen. Hays has lived in Vandalia her entire life and Eoff moved there nine years ago from Wellsville. After he graduates, Eoff plans to attend the State Technical College of Missouri in Linn and study to become a lineman in the electrical field. 
Highway 54, August 19 — A red pick-up truck drives away

Highway 54, August 19 — A red pickup truck drives away from the setting sun on a stretch of Highway 54 between Farber and Laddonia. Currently, between Mexico and Louisiana, Highway 54 is a narrow two-lane highway with few opportunities for passing. 
  • Evan Lasseter is a graduate student studying government reporting. Evan is reporting for a project with the Missouri News Network, funded by the Stanton Foundation, that explores the impacts of policy decisions on Missouri residents.

  • Graduate student studying investigative journalism, government reporting and public policy. Reporting for the Missouri News Network on a project, funded by the Stanton Foundation, that explores the impact of state government on Missouri residents.

